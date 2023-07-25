IRCTC site resumes working after massive outage! You can book your Tatkal tickets now!

IRCTC ticket-booking website is back again! After a massive outage on Tuesday morning that continued till late after noon, IRCTC has confirmed that the site is working again. In a tweet, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd said that the technical snag has been resolved. It further informed that users that the Rail app is also working fine now. While it regretted the troubles due to the outage, several users said that they were still not able to book tickets. Some also enquired about the money that was deducted during this time period due to failed transactions. Though some say that maintenance work caused the outage, the IRCTC has not given the details of the technical snag.

Due to technical reasons, the ticketing service is not available on IRCTC site and App. Technical team of CRIS is resolving the issue.



Alternatively tickets can be booked through other B2C players like Amazon, Makemytrip etc. — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) July 25, 2023

The IRCTC’s website was down due to technical glitches and went down for a few hours before the glitch was resolved. The IRCTC also suggested the users to use online travel agency apps such as MakeMyTrip and Amazon to book the tickets while they worked on fixing the website. The website reportedly went down at 8 am and was fixed later in the day. Tickets were not being accepted and there were transaction issues that arrived due to the outage.

After the issue was resolved, IRCTC announced on twitter and wrote, “Inconvenience caused is deeply regretted.”

Booking issue has been resolved now. https://t.co/Mqkzxbqm1N and Rail connect app is working now. Inconvenience caused is deeply regretted. — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) July 25, 2023

Travel agency apps were available for the customers to book their tickets without hassle and IRCTC tweeted the same to help their customers.

Here’s a step-by-step guide for you to book tickets via IRCTC: