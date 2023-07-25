IRCTC site resumes working after massive outage! You can book your Tatkal tickets now!

IRCTC ticket-booking website is back again! After a massive outage on Tuesday morning that continued till late after noon, IRCTC has confirmed that the site is working again. In a tweet, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd said that the technical snag has been resolved. It further informed that users that the Rail app is also working fine now. While it regretted the troubles due to the outage, several users said that they were still not able to book tickets. Some also enquired about the money that was deducted during this time period due to failed transactions. Though some say that maintenance work caused the outage, the IRCTC has not given the details of the technical snag.
The IRCTC’s website was down due to technical glitches and went down for a few hours before the glitch was resolved. The IRCTC also suggested the users to use online travel agency apps such as MakeMyTrip and Amazon to book the tickets while they worked on fixing the website. The website reportedly went down at 8 am and was fixed later in the day. Tickets were not being accepted and there were transaction issues that arrived due to the outage.
After the issue was resolved, IRCTC announced on twitter and wrote, “Inconvenience caused is deeply regretted.”
Travel agency apps were available for the customers to book their tickets without hassle and IRCTC tweeted the same to help their customers.
Here’s a step-by-step guide for you to book tickets via IRCTC:
- Login into your IRCTC account through the registered user ID and password.
- ‘Book your ticket’ page appears
- Select your origin and destination stations under the From-To option
- Select date of journey and preferred class for travel. You can also choose ‘flexible with date’ if you’re not sure about your travel dates
- Differently abled people can select ‘Divyaang’ as an option to avail corresponding benefits/facilities
- Click on ‘Find Trains’ option to see the list of trains available. You can see the route and timings of your journey by clicking on the train name
- Select a train which suits and matches your travel timings.
- Click on ‘check availability and fare’ to get the availability and fare.
- Click on ‘Book Now’ on your selected train
- Enter details such as name of passenger, age, berth and food preferences. Each passenger shall has one dedicated entry.
- Click on ‘Continue booking’ and move towards the payment
- Select the preferred method of payment and proceed
- After successful payment, a mail will be received with all the travel details.