Commuters travelling through Bihar can now enjoy a more comfortable and seamless journey as Bamankhi Junction Railway Station has been transformed with modern upgrades. Redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, the station now features modern interior and upgraded facilities including grand station building and porch, a spacious circulating and parking area, upgraded waiting rooms and toilets. These improvements at stations aim to make travel smoother and more convenient for passengers.

आधुनिक सुविधाओं के साथ पुनर्विकसित, बिहार का बनमनखी रेलवे स्टेशन! -भव्य स्टेशन भवन व पोर्च

-विशाल सर्कुलेटिंग व पार्किंग एरिया

-अप्रग्रेडेड वेटिंग रुम और टॉयलेट

-फुट ओवर ब्रिज और प्लेटफॉर्म शेल्टर

-दिव्यांगजन अनुकूल सुविधाएं#AmritStation pic.twitter.com/7Wnfi5CpCS — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) April 7, 2026

Better hygiene and improved traffic flow: What these new upgrades mean for commuters?

The Bamankhi Railway Station has been upgraded with a strong focus on making travel easier, more comfortable, and accessible for passengers. The station now features a grand new building with a porch. The parking areas at the station have also been expanded to reduce congestion and improve traffic flow around the station.

ALSO READ Mumbai-Nagpur trains to run faster as Indian Railways lifts speed restriction

Passenger amenities at the stations have also been enhanced with upgraded waiting rooms and modern toilets which will ensure better hygiene and comfort for the commuters. In addition, a new foot overbridge and improved platform shelters have been introduced to enable safer and smoother movement across the station. The redevelopment also includes Divyangjan-friendly facilities, making the station more inclusive and accessible for all. These upgrades at Bihar’s Baman Khaki Railway Station will now offer better facilities and a more comfortable experience for every commuter.

Cleaner, better, upgraded stations: What is the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme?

Launched by Indian Railways, the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme is a long-term initiative aimed at transforming railway stations across the country. So far, over 1,300 stations have been identified for redevelopment.

ALSO READ Indian Railways approves massive budget of over Rs 208 crore for Kavach installation in 232 locomotive

The Amrit Bharat scheme focuses on phased development based on individual station needs. It includes improving station buildings, platforms, waiting halls, and basic amenities like toilets and drinking water. Facilities such as lifts, escalators, and Wi-Fi are added at stations where required, along with better signage and passenger information systems for commuters. Through this scheme, Indian Railways aims to make the journey cleaner, safer, and more comfortable for commuters.