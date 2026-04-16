Commuters in Daliganj, Madhya Pradesh, can now enjoy a smoother, more comfortable travel experience, as the Daliganj Railway Station has been redeveloped with modern facilities and improved passenger amenities. The station has been upgraded under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme of Indian Railways, which aims to improve railway stations across the country.

Foot overbridge & vast circulating area: Key Upgrades at Daliganj Railway Station

Vast circulating area: A spacious circulating area has been developed at the station to reduce congestion and manage passenger movement efficiently.

Foot Overbridge: A 12-meter-wide foot overbridge has been constructed to ensure smooth and safe movement of passengers between platforms.

Improved ticketing & parking facilities: The Daliganj Railway station now features upgraded ticket counters and expanded parking for added convenience.

Modern waiting rooms & clean toilets: Passengers can now enjoy comfortable waiting rooms and well-maintained, clean toilet facilities at the railway station.

What is the Amrit Bharat Station scheme?

The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme is an initiative by Indian Railways to improve railway stations across India. Under this scheme, Indian Railways is making stations cleaner, more modern, and easier to use.

Indian Railways has identified over 1,300 stations for redevelopment under this scheme. The main goal of this scheme is to make travel easier, safer, and more convenient for passengers by providing better infrastructure and modern services.

Vidisha Railway Station: Another station redeveloped in Uttar Pradesh

Another station redeveloped by Indian Railways in Madhya Pradesh is Vidisha Railway Station. The station has been upgraded to provide a better and more comfortable travel experience for passengers.

Facilities upgraded:

Grand station building with a design reflecting the local culture

A vast circulating area for better crowd management

Wide foot overbridge for easy movement between platforms

Improved waiting areas for passenger comfort

Convenient ticket booking counters

Better signage for easy navigation

Enhanced lighting for safety and visibility

Overall, the redevelopment of these stations has made them cleaner, safer, and more convenient for passengers, improving the overall travel experience.