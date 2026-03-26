The Indian Railways has announced a new benefit for gallantry award recipients. They will now get free lifetime travel in First Class, 2 AC, and AC Chair Car.

Each awardee can take one companion along, who will also travel for free. For those awarded posthumously, the benefit can be used by the recipient’s parents or spouse. However, the spouse can use this benefit only until they remarry. Parents can use it only if the awardee was unmarried at the time of death.

“The Government of India has issued an order to grant railway concession in the form of complimentary lifelong free travel in First Class/2 AC/AC chair car, along with one companion in trains of Indian Railways to the awardees of Sana/Nau Sena/Vayu Sena Medal gallantry awards/their spouse (widows/widower till their remarriage)/parents of unmarried posthumous awardees,” officials told news agency ANI.

Railways and Army join hands for jobs

Similarly, to honour armed forces personnel, Indian Railways and the Indian Army have started a new “Framework of Cooperation.” The aim is to help soldiers, especially Agniveers and other Army personnel, move smoothly into civilian jobs after their service.

This plan will create awareness about job opportunities in the Railways and also build a support system for retiring soldiers. It focuses on giving them a stable second career.

Reservation for Ex-Servicemen and Agniveers

Under this system, Indian Railways has set aside jobs for former soldiers. Ex-servicemen will get 10% reservation in Level-2 and above posts, and 20% in Level-1 posts. For retired Agniveers, 5% of Level-2 and above posts and 10% of Level-1 posts are reserved.

In 2024 and 2025, a total of 14,788 railway jobs were reserved for ex-servicemen. This includes 6,485 Level-1 posts and 8,303 Level-2 and above posts.

Recruitment process and current hiring

Recruitment for Level-1 posts is done through Railway Recruitment Centres (RRCs), while Level-2 and above posts are filled through Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs). All hiring is done through competitive exams.

To fill vacancies faster, the Railways has also started hiring ex-servicemen as contract Pointsmen until regular recruitment is completed. More than 5,000 Level-1 posts are currently being processed.