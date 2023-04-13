Indian Railways becomes Divyang friendly! Special berths, and attendants to make travelling easier – Details inside

In an attempt to make travel convenient for Divyang passengers, the railways have identified special berths for them and their attendants in express and mail trains. Some lower berths will be allocated to specially-abled travellers. Indian Railways already allots lower berths for senior citizens and women, PTI reported. There is a provision for choosing the berth while booking through IRCTC as well. This initiative is a part of ‘Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan’.

Upcoming developments for specially-abled passengers

The railways’ Board issued an order on March 31, stating that special accommodations will be provided for the passengers with disabilities and their attendants in Sleeper, 3 AC, and 3E classes.

In Garib Rath trains, two lower and two upper berths have been reserved for specially-abled passengers. However, they will have to pay the full fare for this facility.

In AC cars, two seats will be allocated for specially-abled passengers.

There are four different categories of specially-abled people who can benefit from the concession. These include paraplegic or orthopedically handicapped, mentally retarded who need an escort, completely blind, deaf and dumb. The railways already provide concessions on the fare for these categories.

Moreover, the national transporter is installing lifts and escalators in state capitals, cities with a population of more than 10 lakh or stations having a footfall of more than 25,000 per day. Such a facility would facilitate improvement at the exit or entry of Divyang passengers, IRCTC said.