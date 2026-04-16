To accelerate intercity travel and enhance long-distance comfort, Indian Railways has proposed seven new high-speed rail corridors, including Mumbai–Pune, Delhi–Varanasi, and Hyderabad–Bengaluru. To support this vision, the Union Budget 2026–27 allocated a record ₹2,78,000 crore to the sector.



These corridors are expected to transform regional connectivity by significantly reducing travel times. Journeys that currently take several hours will be slashed, allowing passengers to travel with unprecedented ease. Let’s take a look at these corridors and what commuters can expect from them.

Proposed High-Speed Rail Corridors

Indian Railways has proposed seven new high-speed rail corridors. Together, these planned corridors span nearly 4,000 kilometres. The corridors have been mentioned below:

Mumbai–Pune corridor

Delhi–Varanasi corridor

The Hyderabad–Bengaluru corridor

Chennai–Bengaluru corridor

Bengaluru–Hyderabad corridor

Chennai–Hyderabad corridor

Pune–Hyderabad corridor

What can commuters expect from these corridors?

Reduced Travel time: These High-speed rail corridors will reduce travel time between cities, making journeys faster, convenient, and more comfortable for all passengers. Take a look at how much time these corridors are expected to save:

Mumbai–Pune travel is expected to take about 48 minutes

Chennai–Bengaluru travel will take around 1 hour and 13 minutes

Bengaluru–Hyderabad travel will take about 2 hours

Chennai–Hyderabad travel will take around 2 hours and 55 minutes

Enhanced Connectivity: These high-speed corridors will strengthen connectivity between major economic, industrial, and technology hubs across the country.

The Chennai–Bengaluru corridor will improve links between two key industrial and IT centres, enabling smoother and faster movement of commuters.

The Bengaluru–Hyderabad corridor will boost connectivity between technology and business hubs, supporting economic activity and daily travel.

The Pune–Hyderabad corridor will enhance access to southern regions, promoting seamless inter-regional connectivity for passengers.

Mumbai to Ahmedabad in 2 hours: India’s First High-Speed Rail Corridor

Currently, India’s first high-speed rail corridor, the Mumbai–Ahmedabad Corridor, is under construction. This high-speed rail corridor spans a total distance of 508 kms and will connect key cities across Maharashtra and Gujarat.

The route will include 12 major stations: Mumbai, Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad, and Sabarmati.

Once completed, the bullet train is expected to cut down travel time, allowing passengers to cover the entire distance in approximately 2 hours and 7 minutes.