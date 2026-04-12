To ease the growing travel rush and improve long-distance connectivity, Western Railway has announced the introduction of weekly AC Special trains between Udhna and Malda Town. This move comes as a major relief for passengers who often struggle to find confirmed tickets on this busy route, especially during the peak travel period.

These special trains are expected to reduce the stress of long waiting lists and last-minute travel uncertainty for many passengers. Through these services, Western Railway aims to address the consistently high demand on this corridor. Find out all the details related to these services below:

Udhna- Malda special trains: route, timing, station

Western Railways will operate two AC special trains on the Udhna- Malda route. The train between Udhna and Malda will run on 5 April and 22 April 2026 only. Meanwhile, the train from Malda Town to Udhna will operate weekly every Friday from 17 April to 24 July 2026. During the journey, the trains will halt at 13 stations. The trains will consist of AC 3-tier coaches.

Udhna – Malda Town AC Special: The Udhna – Malda Town AC Special (Train No. 09063) will run on 5 April and 22 April 2026 (Wednesdays). The train will depart from Udhna at 20:15 hrs and is scheduled to arrive at Malda Town at 01:30 hrs on Friday.

Malda Town – Udhna AC Special : The Malda Town – Udhna AC Special (Train No. 09064) will operate weekly every Friday from 17 April to 24 July 2026. The train will leave Malda Town at 17:35 hrs and will reach Udhna at 10:00 hrs on Sunday.

Halts: Chalthan, Vyara, Nandurbar, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay, Buxar, Ara, Patna, Bakhtiyarpur, Mokama, Kiul, Abhaipur, Jamalpur, Sultanganj, Bhagalpur, Kahalgaon, Sahibganj, Barharwa, and New Farakka stations in both directions.

AC Coaches, fewer crowds: how will these special services benefit the commuters?

These special trains will make travel easier and more convenient for many passengers. These trains will reduce the pressure on regular trains, which will provide more people with a chance to get confirmed tickets. The AC 3-tier coaches will provide a more comfortable travel experience to the commuters, especially for long distances.