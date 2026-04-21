To manage the increasing crowd in trains and improve travel comfort, East Coastal Railways has temporarily added extra coaches in the Bhubaneswar–Dhanbad train service and the Sambalpur–Shalimar train.

This step is aimed at reducing congestion and making journeys smoother for passengers travelling on busy eastern routes. The change is expected to help passengers get more confirmed seats and better space during travel.

Bhubaneswar–Dhanbad Train (18403/18404) Gets an additional 3rd AC coach

The Bhubaneswar–Dhanbad–Bhubaneswar train service (Train No. 18403/18404) has been temporarily upgraded with one extra 3rd AC coach to handle higher passenger demand and reduce congestion.

Train 18403 (Bhubaneswar → Dhanbad): An additional 3rd AC coach will be attached on 22 April 2026.

Train 18404 (Dhanbad → Bhubaneswar): The extra 3rd AC coach will be available on 23 April 2026

Sambalpur–Shalimar Train (20832/20831) gets an additional sleeper coach

The Sambalpur–Shalimar–Sambalpur train service (Train No. 20832/20831) has been provided with one extra sleeper coach

Train 20832 (Sambalpur → Shalimar): An extra sleeper coach will be available on 21 April 2026 and 26 April 2026.

Train 20831 (Shalimar → Sambalpur): The additional sleeper coach will be attached on 22 April 2026 and 27 April 2026.

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Benefits for Commuters and travel impact of additional coaches

Increased Seat Availability

The extra coaches will improve the chances of getting confirmed tickets. This is especially useful during peak travel days when demand is high and waiting lists are common.

Reduced overcrowding

With extra coaches attached, passenger load per coach will decrease. This leads to less crowding in compartments, corridors, and common areas, making journeys more comfortable and less stressful.

Better ticket confirmation rates

The increased capacity helps clear some of the waitlist demand, improving the chances of passengers getting confirmed reservations even closer to the travel date.

Smoother passenger flow on busy routes

These routes often experience heavy traffic. Adding coaches helps distribute passengers more evenly, reducing pressure on the system and improving overall punctuality and boarding experience.