The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) will introduce eight additional fast Namo Bharat train services on the Delhi-Meerut corridor from November 16, reducing travel time between Anand Vihar and Ghaziabad to just eight minutes during peak hours.

The limited-stop services will operate during morning and evening rush hours, covering the Anand Vihar-Begumpul stretch in 36 minutes and the Ghaziabad-Begumpul section in 28 minutes. The entire corridor will be covered in less than 50 minutes, officials said, according to PTI.

The additional services will stop at only five stations: Sarai Kale Khan, Anand Vihar, Ghaziabad, Begumpul and Modipuram. The move is aimed at reducing travel time for commuters, particularly office-goers and students travelling during peak hours.

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Namo Bharat fast train timings: Morning and evening services

During morning peak hours, two trains in each direction will depart from Sarai Kale Khan and Modipuram at 8 am and 8:30 am.

In the evening, the additional services will depart from both terminal stations at 6 pm and 6:30 pm.

The eight additional trains will operate alongside the regular Namo Bharat services, which will continue to run at intervals of 10 minutes. The NCRTC said the existing frequency of regular services would remain unchanged.

Namo Bharat ridership crosses 5 crore passenger journeys

The Delhi-Meerut corridor currently records around 1.1 lakh daily commuters and has crossed the milestone of five crore passenger journeys.

Over the past three months, the system registered an average monthly ridership of more than 32 lakh, according to the NCRTC.

The additional fast services are also intended to encourage commuters to shift towards public transport amid rising air pollution and help reduce road congestion across the National Capital Region.

Passengers advised to check station announcements

The NCRTC has advised passengers to check station display boards and listen to platform announcements before boarding.

The advisory is intended to help commuters distinguish between the new limited-stop fast services and regular Namo Bharat trains, ensuring they board the service that best suits their destination.