The country’s first public-private partnership (PPP) metro rail project is all set to take off in Pune. The Rs 8,500-crore 23.3-km Pune Metro Line 3 is set to commence operations.

Pune IT City Metro Rail (PITCMRL) is the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) established through a strategic joint venture between TRIL Urban Transport, a Tata Group Company, and Siemens Project Ventures GmbH to develop, implement, and operate Pune Metro Line 3. The project is being implemented as a PPP in partnership with the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA).

PMRDA has awarded the Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) concession to PITCMRL for a period of 35 years, extendable by a further 25 years. Pune Metro Line 3 is the first metro project in India to be developed under the Government of India’s New Metro Policy, 2017, which encourages private sector participation in the development of metro rail infrastructure.

Commercial operations in the first phase of 13.3 km, comprising 12 stations, will be ready for opening by the end of June 2026, Anil Kumar Saini, CEO, Pune IT City Metro Rail (PITCMRL), said. All 23 stations are structurally ready, and trial runs have been completed, Saini said. The metro has already received 19 of the 22 train sets from Alstom. The trainsets have been manufactured 100% at Sricity, Andhra Pradesh. French company Keolis will be the operating and maintenance partner for Pune Metro Line 3.

Funding Architecture

According to Mitul Jhaveri, CFO, PITCMRL, a consortium led by the State Bank of India has funded Rs 5,500 crore for the Metro project. Around Rs 2,200 crore is coming from the government’s viability gap funding, Jhaveri said. Around 85% of the Metro’s revenues are expected to come from fares. The metro has estimated a ridership of 2.2 lakh.

The 23-km metro fully elevated corridor links Pune’s IT hub, Hinjawadi, to the city centre, Shivajinagar. It will reduce travel time between Shivajinagar and Hinjawadi by 50%, from 1.5 hours to 45 minutes.

Direct Corporate Integration

For the first time, IT companies will offer a direct link from their campuses to the Metro Stations, providing their employees with easy entry and exit and encouraging metro usage. Saini said two IT companies have already connected their campus to the stations, a third company is at the design stage, and three more are in the pipeline.

The Pune Metro Line 3 will be run by an all-women team. Keolis has recruited 100 women train operators.

The second phase will be opened in August, and the entire project is expected to be completed by March 2027. This corridor will be extended to the District Court interchange to integrate the government Maha Metro network, which operates Pune Metro Lines 1 and 2.