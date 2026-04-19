The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved two major railway multitracking projects, including the Ghaziabad – Sitapur 3rd and 4th Line project in Uttar Pradesh and the Rajahmundry (Nidadavolu) – Visakhapatnam (Duvvada) 3rd and 4th Line in Andhra Pradesh. Together, these projects will add about 601 km of new railway route length to the existing network.

These projects aim to reduce congestion, improve freight movement, and strengthen passenger connectivity in northern and southern India. The combined investment for these projects is around ₹24,815 crore, and they are expected to be completed by 2030–31.

1. Ghaziabad – Sitapur 3rd and 4th Line (Uttar Pradesh)

Route length : 403 km

: 403 km Track length : 859 km

: 859 km Cost: ₹14,926 crore

This project runs through major districts including Ghaziabad, Hapur, Moradabad, Bareilly, Shahjahanpur, Lakhimpur Kheri, and Sitapur. It is part of the Delhi–Guwahati high-density rail corridor, one of the busiest routes in the country.

2. Rajahmundry (Nidadavolu) – Visakhapatnam (Duvvada) 3rd and 4th Line (Andhra Pradesh)

Route length : 198 km

: 198 km Track length : 458 km

: 458 km Cost: ₹9,889 crore

This stretch is part of the Howrah–Chennai high-density corridor, one of India’s most important freight routes. It passes through East Godavari, Konaseema, Kakinada, Anakapalle, and Visakhapatnam districts.

Key Infrastructure Developments Under the Project: The project includes a 4.3 km-long rail bridge over the Godavari River. It also features a 2.67 km viaduct to support smooth train movement across difficult terrain. In addition, three bypass lines will be developed to reduce congestion at busy sections and improve overall rail efficiency.

Smoother travel and reduced delays: Impacts of these projects on commuters

For regular train passengers, these projects are expected to bring significant improvements in everyday travel. With additional tracks being added on busy corridors, trains are likely to face fewer delays even during peak traffic on congested routes.

Passengers can expect better punctuality of long-distance trains, especially on major routes. The expansion will also improve overall travel reliability, making journeys more predictable and comfortable.

With increased rail capacity, more trains will be able to run without overcrowding the existing network, helping reduce pressure on key sections and improving scheduling efficiency.

Freight movement and economic benefits

Faster movement of goods: These projects will improve freight movement across regions. Goods trains will run more efficiently, reducing delays and improving supply chain reliability.

Smooth transport of essential items: They will help in the faster movement of key goods like coal, foodgrains, steel, fertilisers, cement, and containers.

Better link with industries and ports: The expansion will strengthen rail connectivity to industrial areas and major ports, making trade faster and more efficient.

Support for economic growth: Better movement of goods between production centres, ports, and markets will help improve overall economic activity.