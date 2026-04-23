A station master has been suspended after a routing error at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) disrupted Central Railway services for nearly half an hour on Tuesday. The incident briefly affected train operations.

According to railway officials, a local train arriving from Badlapur was mistakenly directed to the wrong platform, causing confusion and delays in train movement. The situation was quickly brought under control, and no injuries were reported.

Routing error leads to service disruption

The incident occurred when the train was routed to platform 5 instead of its designated platform 4, which was already occupied. The incident triggered a cascading disruption that lasted approximately 25 to 30 minutes before normal movement was restored.

As a result, several trains operating between CSMT and Kurla were delayed. Railway staff had to carry out a “backing” process to safely reposition the train and restore normal operations. Officials said such errors can disrupt tightly scheduled suburban services, even if they last only a short time.

Quick action prevents major mishap

Despite the confusion, railway authorities confirmed that there was no risk to passenger safety. The train was halted in time, maintaining a safe distance of over 100 metres from the occupied track.

In some cases, passengers reportedly got down from the train and walked along the tracks during the delay. However, officials said the incident happened during non-peak hours, which helped limit the overall impact on commuters.

The affected train later resumed service and continued its journey after the situation was resolved.

Inquiry ordered

Following the incident, the station master on duty was suspended for human error in signal clearance. Railway authorities have also ordered an inquiry to investigate the lapse and prevent similar incidents in the future.

Officials emphasised that while safety systems worked as intended, strict adherence to protocols is crucial in a high-density network like Mumbai’s suburban railway. Even minor mistakes, they said, can lead to delays.