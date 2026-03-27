For many travelers in India, the railway station is the starting point of every major journey, still the experience is often defined by struggle. Outdated infrastructure has long been a hurdle for passengers. Recognizing that the passenger experience begins long before the train pulls out of the platform, Indian Railways is bridging this gap through the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. Indian Railways has announced that they will upgrade and redevelop 13 railway stations in Delhi under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

Indian Railway launched the Amrit Bharat Station scheme for transforming stations with modern amenities, improved connectivity and enhanced passenger experience. So far, 1338 stations have been identified by Indian Railways for redevelopment.

13 Railway Stations identified for Redevelopment | Check Full List Here

Adarshnagar Delhi

Anand Vihar

Bijwasan

Delhi

Delhi Cantt

Delhi Sarai Rohilla

Delhi Shahadra

Hazrat Nizamuddin

Narela

New Delhi

Sabzi Mandi

Safdarjung

Tilak Bridge

Key Railway Stations Under Transformation; Check Progress Update

Safdarjung Railway Station: Major structural works have been completed at the Safdarjung railway station , including the station building and operational infrastructure. Work on the air concourse, platform shelters, and circulation areas is advancing, with finishing touches underway.

Bijwasan Railway Station: The station building and air concourse structures are ready, while finishing work is ongoing at Bijwasan station. Development of platform shelters, electrical systems, and sewage treatment facilities is also in progress.

Delhi Cantt Railway Station : Construction of station buildings and residential quarters has been completed in phases at Delhi Cantt Railway Station. The work continues on elevated roads, concourses, platform refurbishment, and overall station upgrades.

What Amrit Bharat Station Scheme aims to deliver?

The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme aims to enhance the passenger experience. The scheme focuses on upgrading station buildings and waiting areas while providing superior amenities such as high-quality toilets, comfortable seating, and clean water facilities. Beyond basic transit, the scheme aims to boost local economies through “One Station One Product” kiosks and offers premium services like executive lounges and business spaces.

By integrating multimodal transport, improving platform shelters, and deploying advanced passenger information systems, the scheme seeks to create a future-ready, efficient, and comfortable rail travel ecosystem.