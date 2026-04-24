Bengaluru city’s metro expansion under Phase III has received a significant push, with land acquisition for the Orange Line speeding up across key stretches of the city. The state government has initiated steps to secure the required land parcels for the Hosahalli-Kadabagere corridor under the Orange Line. As part of the preliminary exercise, properties to be acquired between Hosahalli and KHB Colony station have been identified, reported Bangalore Mirror.

This development is a significant step forward for a project that has long faced delays due to logistical and administrative hurdles. Officials indicate that the accelerated acquisition process could help fast-track construction timelines, bringing relief to commuters. The Orange Line, a major part of the Namma Metro Phase III, is expected to enhance connectivity between emerging residential and commercial hubs. Land acquisition drive picks pace

Authorities have intensified efforts to secure land required for the corridor, with the total requirement increasing due to design modifications such as a proposed double-decker structure. The land need has reportedly risen from about 5.98 lakh square metres to nearly 6.72 lakh square metres, reflecting the project’s expanding scope.

Phase 3 of Namma Metro comprises two major stretches: the Kempapura-JP Nagar 4th Phase line via Hebbal, spanning 32.41 km, and the Phase 3A Hosahalli-Kadabagere route, covering 12.5 km, taking the total network expansion to around 44.6 km.

ALSO READ Central Railway Services Halted for 30 Minutes After CSMT Routing Error; Station Master Suspended

Government agencies are coordinating closely to streamline compensation and acquisition procedures. The process is being handled through established mechanisms, ensuring that affected landowners are compensated while keeping the project on schedule.The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) plans to execute works under six packages for Phase 3 and two packages for Phase 3A. While the preliminary land acquisition process is underway, notifications for the remaining stretches from Kamakshipalya to Kadabagere and from Mutyalanagar to Kempapura are yet to be issued, Bangalore Mirror cited BMRCL sources as saying.

Key Infrastructure Boost for Bengaluru

The Orange Line is part of a broader effort to expand Bengaluru’s metro network and reduce traffic congestion. The project is expected to improve east-west and north-south connectivity while supporting the city’s rapid urban growth.

Transport planners believe the corridor will significantly reduce dependence on private vehicles, easing pressure on Bengaluru’s overstretched road infrastructure.

Project scope and key details

The Orange Line falls under Phase III of the metro expansion, which includes two major corridors connecting important parts of the city. The line is expected to integrate with existing and upcoming metro routes, creating a more seamless transit network.

Key highlights of the project include:

Two major corridors under Phase III

Increased land requirement due to design upgrades

Double-decker sections under consideration

Estimated project cost of over Rs. 15,000 crore

Target completion timeline around 2029