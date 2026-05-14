Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu inaugurated the Amritsar-New Jalpaiguri Amrit Bharat Express on Wednesday, enhancing direct connectivity on one of the nation’s busiest rail corridors. This new service is designed to strengthen cost-effective long-distance travel between Punjab and eastern India, providing an accessible transit alternative for passengers who primarily utilise sleeper and general-category accommodations.

Economic connectivity for eastern corridor passengers

Rail commuters travelling from Punjab to the eastern regions of Bihar and West Bengal frequently face significant challenges in securing confirmed tickets, particularly during high-demand periods such as Chhath Puja and Durga Puja. The Amritsar-New Jalpaiguri corridor is expected to witness strong passenger demand due to heavy travel movement between northern and eastern India throughout the year.

With the launch of the new Amrit Bharat Express, passengers are expected to get an additional direct connectivity option on one of India’s high-demand rail routes.

According to the Indian Express report, train numbers 14664 and 14663, during their journey between Amritsar and New Jalpaiguri, will stop at 35 stations, including Jalandhar City, Ludhiana, Ambala Cantt, Saharanpur, Moradabad, Bareilly, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Raxaul, Sitamarhi, Forbesganj, Bagdogra and Siliguri, among others. Train number 14664 will depart from Amritsar every Thursday at 12:45 pm and reach New Jalpaiguri on Saturday at 4:15 am. On the return journey, train number 14663 will leave New Jalpaiguri every Saturday at 8:00 am and arrive in Amritsar at 2:20 am on Monday.

New Jalpaiguri (NJP) railway station is expected to improve accessibility for passengers who earlier relied on multiple connecting trains for this route. It also serves as a major transit hub for north Bengal and several northeastern states. The train could especially help migrant workers, students and families who frequently travel between Punjab and eastern India.

Focus on affordable long-distance travel

Amrit Bharat trains have been introduced with a focus on affordable long-distance travel while offering upgraded passenger facilities compared to conventional express trains, unlike premium train categories.

The trains feature improved coach interiors, mobile charging points, better luggage arrangements and enhanced passenger amenities aimed at making long journeys more comfortable for regular rail users.

The category has gained attention among middle-class and budget-conscious passengers as it combines relatively lower fares with modernised travel facilities.

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Railways expands Amrit Bharat network

The flagging off of the Amritsar-New Jalpaiguri Amrit Bharat Express comes amid Indian Railways’ continued focus on strengthening inter-state passenger connectivity across major travel corridors.

Demand for direct rail services between northern and eastern India has remained consistently high due to employment-linked migration, tourism and increasing passenger movement throughout the year.

Railway authorities are expected to release detailed operational schedules, stoppages and booking-related updates for passengers following the inauguration of the new service.