Passengers travelling through Surat and Odisha are set to get a major connectivity boost as the Amrit Bharat train between Brahmapur and Udhna will soon run for 6 days a week. This development is expected to make travel easier and more frequent for daily commuters and migrant workers who depend on this route.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently visited Odisha and mentioned that the train, which currently runs once a week, will soon be upgraded to operate six days a week. Only one day will be kept for maintenance. The plan is expected to be implemented within the next month, making the service regular throughout the week.

Improved connectivity and comfort: Here’s what passengers can expect

Better connectivity: With the train running 6 days a week soon, passengers travelling between Surat and Odisha will have much better connectivity and flexibility.

Affordable travel option: The train continues to provide an economical travel option for people travelling for work, especially those who regularly move between Gujarat and Odisha.

Convenience for workers: Thousands of Odisha residents working in Surat will benefit as they will now have more frequent travel options instead of waiting for a weekly train.

Strengthened regional link: The train strengthens economic and social development between the five states it connects, improving mobility and interaction among people.

Udhna–Brahmapur Amrit Bharat Express– Check train details here

In September 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Amrit Bharat train between Udhna (Surat, Gujarat) and Brahmapur (Odisha). The flag-off was done virtually from Odisha.

This was the first Amrit Bharat train for the state. It has provided thousands of Odisha residents who are working in Surat with an affordable and comfortable travel option.

Route importance and connectivity

The Brahmapur–Udhna–Brahmapur Amrit Bharat Express connects five states of India. These include:

Odisha

Andhra Pradesh

Chhattisgarh

Maharashtra

Gujarat

This train connects important districts across these states, improving connectivity and strengthening travel options between western and eastern India.

Current timetable and fare

The current timetable of the Amrit Bharat Express (Train No. 19021/19022) is:

Train No. 19021 Udhna–Brahmapur Amrit Bharat Express: Departs every Sunday from Udhna

Train No. 19022 Brahmapur–Udhna Amrit Bharat Express: Departs every Monday from Brahmapur

The fare structure is:

General coach: ₹495

Sleeper coach: ₹795

Features of Amrit Bharat Express