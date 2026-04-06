Indian Railways is upgrading its coaches for the new Amrit Bharat Express 3.0 trains to make travel easier and more comfortable for passengers. Recently, they developed a sample coach with better designs, modern interior and new features for next-generation Amrit Bharat Express trains. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also inspected this coach to see these improvements.The new Amrit Bharat Express 3.0 will feature AC coaches and fresh colour scheme which will make the journeys safer and more convenient for passengers. Check out all the new upgrades and features in Amrit Bharat Express 3.0 trains below.

Amrit Bharat 3.0 train: Introduction of AC Coaches

One of the key upgrades in the next-generation Amrit Bharat Express trains will be the introduction of AC coaches, which will operate alongside the existing non-AC options. This will mark a major shift, as earlier versions of the Amrit Bharat Express featured only General and Sleeper Class coaches.

Design and Safety Enhancements in Amrit Bharat Express 3.0

The interiors of the new Amrit Bharat Express 3.0 will feature modern interiors. The coaches will be redesigned with a coordinated colour scheme which will bring a consistent look across elements such as PVC flooring, seat and berth upholstery, snack tables, curtains, and even lavatory areas. This cohesive design will not only give the coaches a more modern appearance but will also enhance durability and will make the maintenance easier. All the material used in these coaches meets the HL3 fire safety standards which ensures a higher level of protection for passengers.

🚆 Passengers की सुरक्षा और सुविधा बढ़ाने के लिए रेलवे ने नए डिज़ाइन के coach और बेहतर टॉयलेट्स के मॉडल तैयार किए हैं। मौजूदा coach को अपग्रेड कर एक सैंपल coach तैयार किया गया है। pic.twitter.com/nIXwplAI5A — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) April 4, 2026

Enhanced Passenger Amenities and Comfort

The upgraded coaches are designed with a clear focus on enhancing the overall travel experience. The next-generation Amrit Bharat Express trains will feature improved toilet facilities and will provide a cleaner and more comfortable journey to passengers.

The design of these new coaches has been refined based on operational experience from the experience of Amrit Bharat 1.0 and 2.0 trains. With these new features the next-generation Amrit Bharat Express trains will ensure better functionality and passenger convenience.