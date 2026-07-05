Indian Railways on Sunday launched special train services between Jammu and Srinagar to facilitate the ongoing Amarnath Yatra, introducing enhanced passenger amenities, Aadhaar-based verification and heightened security measures to ensure a smooth pilgrimage. This development comes as the 57-day Amarnath Yatra witnesses a surge in pilgrims travelling to the Kashmir Valley.

Aadhaar KYC, monitoring systems introduced

Speaking to news agency ANI, Srinagar Chief Area Manager Kapil Sharma said the Railways has put in place multi-level monitoring systems to handle the increased passenger rush during both the summer travel season and the annual pilgrimage. He said monitoring is being carried out at the Railway Board and headquarters levels, covering essential services such as water supply, electricity, cleanliness and train punctuality.

“For the Amarnath Yatra, special arrangements have been made. Pilgrims who are already registered can complete Aadhaar KYC verification outside the railway station and begin their journey,” Sharma said.

Amarnath Yatra special train: Date and time

According to reports, special Vande Bharat services will run between Jammu and Srinagar to assist pilgrims. As per the schedule avialable on the IRCTC Rail Connect app, the special train number 04687 will depart from Banihal at 3:30 PM and reach Srinagar by 07:36 PM. The return leg, train number 04688, will depart from Srinagar at 07:20 AM.

On-the-spot registration for fresh pilgrims

According to the railway officials, pilgrims who have not registered in advance can travel to Pantha Chowk, where on-the-spot registration facilities have been arranged. Buses have also been deployed to transport pilgrims for registration, while food facilities are being provided onboard trains to improve passenger convenience.

Security strengthened for Yatra

Security has been enhanced for the pilgrimage, with coordinated deployment of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP) and Jammu and Kashmir Police. According to Sharma, senior officials, including IG-rank officers and civil administration authorities, are conducting regular inspections to ensure safety and smooth operations throughout the pilgrimage period.

Pilgrims praise improved travel experience

Pilgrims travelling on the Vande Bharat Express welcomed the new arrangements, saying the rail journey to Kashmir has become far more comfortable and efficient. One devotee told ANI that railway staff, including ticket inspectors and security personnel, ensured a disciplined and safe travel experience.

“We travelled by Vande Bharat and found the facilities excellent. Earlier, travel was difficult, but now those problems no longer exist. The support from the ticket inspectors and security staff ensured discipline and safety,” the pilgrim said.

57-day pilgrimage underway

Earlier this month, the 57-day Amarnath Yatra began and is being monitored using digital surveillance systems and RFID tracking to improve crowd management and pilgrim safety. The annual pilgrimage is scheduled to conclude on August 28, coinciding with the festival of Raksha Bandhan.