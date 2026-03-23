Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced a major technological transformation for Indian Railways, starting with a comprehensive pilot program at New Delhi Railway Station. During a high-level review at Rail Bhawan, the Minister outlined new AI-powered surveillance systems, digital access control, and advanced crowd management protocols.

These tech-driven reforms, which include QR-code-based entry and enhanced mobility solutions, are designed to modernize passenger security and amenities before being scaled across India’s national rail network.

AI surveillance and access control enhancements

An AI-Powered camera network will be deployed at New Delhi Railway Station which will cover all the platforms, concourses, entry points and areas prone to unauthorised access. A central room will be established which will display exception events, where AI algorithms will alert staff to unusual or unsafe activity in real time. Additionally, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) will supervise the station access, shifting from manual ticket checks to AI-supported monitoring.

A QR-Code- based entry system will be piloted at New Delhi Station ahead of festival rushes, including Diwali and Chhath. The system will control entry for reserved ticket holders, monthly season ticket holders and unreserved passengers which will improve the crowd management and prevent overcrowding.

Uniform identification and last-mile connectivity

A standardised identification system has been mandated for all the personnel in the stations. Railway employees will wear fluorescent jackets, while non-employees such as vendors, contractual staff, and IRCTC personnel will wear different colour-coded jackets. ID Cards will be provided which will include complete personnel information to ensure accountability and facilitate identification by security staff. This system will initially cover New Delhi Railway Station and gradually extend across the North zone and other parts of India.

For last-mile connectivity, the RailOne App will integrate with Bharat Taxi, India’s first cooperative-led ride-hailing platform. This integration will improve passenger convenience, reduce congestion near station premises, and provide reliable transport options.

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Additionally, designated holding areas for unreserved passengers are being created outside station buildings to control entry onto platforms. Signage improvements and upgraded train information systems will ensure passengers are informed while waiting in holding areas.

These initiatives demonstrate Indian Railways’ commitment to modernizing its busiest stations through technology and organized infrastructure, ensuring safety, accountability, and a seamless travel experience for millions of passengers every day.