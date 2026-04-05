Passengers using the New Delhi Railway Station can look forward to major upgrades as redevelopment work at the station has gained momentum. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) showcasing the station’s future design and highlighting the progress already made on-site. The redevelopment of New Delhi Railway Station is a part of Amrit Bharat Station Scheme which aims to modernise India’s rail infrastructure.The project aims to reduce congestion, improve safety, and make the overall travel experience smoother for thousands of passengers. The station falls under the administrative control of Northern Railway’s Delhi Division.

🚉 नई दिल्ली रेलवे स्टेशन के redevelopment का कार्य तेज गति से चल रहा है। pic.twitter.com/62OhNhNTUy — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) April 4, 2026

Advanced Surveillance System: 1500 cameras to be installed at New Delhi Railway Station

To enhance passenger safety, the station will be equipped with around 1,500 AI-enabled cameras. These cameras will cover platforms, concourse areas, entry and exit points, and zones which are prone to unauthorised access.

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A centralised control room based on an Exception Event Display system will also be set up at the New Delhi Railway Station. This facility will analyse live feeds using artificial intelligence and instantly alert authorities about any unusual or unsafe activity, enabling faster response and better crowd management.

Improved Passenger Facilities and Connectivity at New Delhi Railway Station

The redevelopment plan of New Delhi Railway Station also focuses on making navigation and access easier for commuters. The Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that clear and modern signage will be installed across the station premises to improve passenger movement.

The New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS) will also feature a seamless integration with Bharat Taxi services. This will provide passengers with smoother last-mile connectivity which will make it easier for passengers to travel to and from the station without hassle.

New Station Buildings and Infrastructure Expansion

According to Northern Railway, the redevelopment will include the construction of two new station buildings near Platforms 1 and 16. The new buildings will cover a built-up area of nearly 1,09,000 square metres and are designed to handle up to seven lakh passengers daily. This expansion is expected to ease congestion, especially during peak travel hours.