Central Railway on Thursday said it carried 127.12 million passengers on the Mumbai Suburban railway network in January 2026, highlighting the continued reliance on the city’s lifeline transport system.

In a statement, Central Railway said that during January, a total of 146.29 million passengers travelled on its local train services. This included 129.08 million suburban passengers and 17.20 million non-suburban passengers.

“The 129.08 million suburban passengers include 127.12 million passengers on Mumbai Suburban and 1.96 million passengers on Pune Suburban lines,” Dr Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Central Railway, said.

The figures highlight the scale of daily commuting across Mumbai and its adjoining regions, with the Mumbai Suburban network accounting for the overwhelming majority of suburban ridership under Central Railway’s jurisdiction, Indian Express reported.

‘Operational enhancements led to commuter spike’

According to the railway administration, recent operational enhancements have contributed to the rise in suburban passenger numbers.

The introduction of additional services on the Nerul–Belapur–Uran section has improved connectivity along the corridor. Further, the commissioning of two new stations, Targhar and Gavan, on the route has expanded access for commuters, leading to increased patronage.

Railway officials said these infrastructure additions have helped strengthen last-mile connectivity and accommodate growing travel demand in emerging residential and commercial pockets along the suburban stretch.

‘AC services on Harbour line got great response’

Central Railway also highlighted the performance of its air-conditioned (AC) local train services. The CPRO said that the introduction of AC services on the Harbour line has received a “tremendous response,” carrying more than six lakh passengers within just 16 days of operation.

The strong uptake of AC services reflects a clear commuter preference for enhanced comfort and efficiency, especially on heavily used routes.

Officials indicated that the response signals growing demand for upgraded travel options within the suburban network.

The Mumbai Suburban railway remains one of the busiest commuter rail systems in the country, ferrying millions of passengers every month.

With rising ridership figures and expanded services, Central Railway said it continues to focus on improving capacity, connectivity and passenger comfort across its suburban operations.