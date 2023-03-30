World’s first 7.2-metre high Vande Bharat Express undergoes trial run on Delhi-Jaipur-Ajmer route, Watch video

Vande Bharat Express is the future of India and this future has been unfolding at a rapid speed with better features like modern facilities and state-of-the-art infrastructure. Adding another feather under its cap, Vande Bharat Express has achieved another milestone with the world’s first 7.2-meter high-rise train set.

This train has hit the Delhi-Jaipur-Ajmer route for its first trial run. Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw took to his twitter handle and shared the video of the semi-high-speed train’s successful trial run.

Vaishnaw inspected the Carriage and Wagon Maintenance depot, and the railway station in the second week of this month. “The new Vande Bharat will be launched by March 31st or the first week of April. I am here to inspect whether the maintenance requirement of Vande Bharat is okay or not,” Vaishnaw said.

Delhi-Jaipur-Ajmer Vande Bharat Express: Extended route & stoppage points

If things go well the Vande Bharat Express will operate between Ajmer and New Delhi with a pitstop in Jaipur. The train will also stop in Alwar and Gurugram.

Initially, the train will be operated at a slower speed and gradually increase its speed. It’s expected to reach its destination in around three hours. Currently, it takes over four hours to travel between Delhi and Jaipur.

Technical changes in Delhi-Jaipur-Ajmer Vande Bharat Express

The Express train will supposedly cut down the travel time to half. The route’s Vande Bharat Express train had to be modified with a new design of Pantograph, as double-decker vehicles run on this route, which has elevated electricity wires. The pantographs have been designed especially for this train.

The Union Railway Minister further informed ANI that some technical changes need to be made before the launch of the Vande Bharat Express. He added that the railways would implement two initiatives to improve the speed of the train on the route. One of these is the installation of a double-distance signaling system.

The train, which will run between Delhi and Japiur, left the Integral Coach factory for Jaipur on March 28. The accessories for the train are currently being assembled. It is expected to start operations between Delhi and Jaipur latest by April 2023.