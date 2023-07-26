Work on WDFC steadily advancing! Railway Ministry shares video of track-laying work between New Saphale and Kelve Road stations

The Ministry of Railways on Wednesday shared a video showing how track-laying work is going on in Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC).

“Track-laying work is steadily advancing between WDFC’s New Saphale and Kelve Road stations in Maharashtra’s Palghar district,” tweeted the ministry while sharing a 21-second video.

Recently, the ministry shared an update related to the construction of the Dedicated Freight Corridors project in the country. Till June 2023, 77.2 per cent of the project is commissioned, the ministry informed.

“1,046 km commissioned on the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC), and 1,150 km commissioned on the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor ((EDFC),” said the ministry. As far as major bridges are concerned, 454 out of 543 are commissioned.

In India, the Dedicated freight corridors are a network of broad gauge freight railway lines. They only serve freight trains. Consequently, making the freight service in the country faster and more efficient.

The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India is responsible for undertaking the planning and development of these corridors. It is also liable for not only the mobilisation of financial resources and the construction but also the maintenance and operation of these corridors.

Total length of Eastern and Western DFC

The total length of Eastern and Western DFC (Eastern – 1337 km, Western – 1506 km) is 2843 km (except the Sonnagar-Dankuni section).