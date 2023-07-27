Work on Guntur-Guntakal Doubling and Electrification Project is going on in full swing; More than 50 per cent of stretch is complete

The Ministry of Railways on Thursday shared an update related to the Guntur-Guntakal Doubling and Electrification Project in the Andhra Pradesh state of India. The total length of the project is 401 km. It will boost route efficiency and train speed.

Update on Guntur-Guntakal Doubling and Electrification Project:

a) 10.7 km Guntakal-Maddikera doubling with electrification rail line commissioned

b) 232 km stretch of the Guntur-Guntakal section is completed

The Guntur-Guntakal section is an important rail link connecting the coastal belt of Andhra Pradesh state with the Rayalaseema region and beyond South.

Connecting the hinterland areas, this line passes through Guntur, Prakasham, Palnadu, Nandyal, and Kurnool districts. Guntur-Guntakal Doubling and Electrification Project was sanctioned in the year 2016-17. The aim is to provide seamless transportation and ease the congestion o­n this section. Reportedly, the estimated cost of the project is Rs 3887 crores.

So far, (in addition to Guntakal-Maddikera) doubling and electrification between Maddikera – Pendekallu-Dhone (58 km), Nallapadu-Satulur (32 km), and Gajjelakonda-Gundlakamma (37 km) have already been completed and commissioned.