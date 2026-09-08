Bangladesh and India are likely to discuss the revival of cross-border passenger train services this week, nearly two years after the Maitree, Bandhan and Mitali Express services were suspended amid political unrest in Bangladesh, reported PTI.

Officials said railway representatives from both countries will meet in Dhaka from Tuesday for a two-day Inter-Governmental Railway Meeting (IGRM).

“We are set to discuss matters relating to re-launching of the railway services — Maitree, Bandhan, and Mitali Express — in the IGRM (Inter-Governmental Railway Meeting) starting tomorrow,” a Bangladesh railway official familiar with the development told PTI.

Maitree, Bandhan and Mitali Express services on agenda

The discussions are expected to focus on restarting the three suspended services. The Maitree Express operates between Dhaka and Kolkata, while the Bandhan Express connects Khulna with Kolkata. The Mitali Express had linked Dhaka with New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal.

Bangladesh is also likely to put forward a proposal for a new passenger rail link between Rajshahi in the country’s northwest and Kolkata, according to officials familiar with the matter.

Dhaka may further suggest changing the route of the Maitree Express, with the train potentially running between Dhaka and Kolkata through the newly built Padma Bridge instead of the Jamuna Bridge.

“If both sides agree, the Maitree, Bandhan, and Mitali Express trains could resume operations by next month,” the official told PTI, adding that Indian railway authorities were also interested in restarting the services.

Foreign, home ministry clearances needed before restart

Any decision to resume the existing services or introduce a new cross-border route would require approvals from the relevant ministries in both countries, including the foreign and home ministries. Officials from the concerned departments are also expected to participate in the two-day meeting.

The final decision on restarting the passenger services will rest with the political leadership of India and Bangladesh, the official said.

The passenger train links were suspended after violent protests erupted across Bangladesh in July 2024. The Maitree and Bandhan Express services were initially cancelled between July 19 and August 6 that year, before their suspension was extended indefinitely.

The Mitali Express last travelled to Dhaka on July 17, 2024, and did not operate a return journey, according to Indian railway officials. Political uncertainty in Bangladesh subsequently prevented the passenger services from being restored.

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina left the country for India on August 5, 2024, following weeks of protests that eventually brought down her government. An interim administration led by Muhammad Yunus then took charge, while relations between Dhaka and New Delhi became strained, including over Hasina’s continued stay in India and Bangladesh’s demand for her extradition.

Freight rail operations between the two countries resumed in February last year after remaining suspended for nine months. Passenger services, however, have not yet restarted.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party won the country’s general election earlier this year, replacing the Yunus-led interim administration. Despite the change in government, several issues continue to affect bilateral relations.

The proposed revival of passenger train services comes as India and Bangladesh look to restore engagement and connectivity despite differences on several bilateral matters.