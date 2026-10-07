Southern Railway has announced changes to several train services in the Chennai Division in October due to fixed-time corridor blocks planned for safety and maintenance work.

The changes include partial cancellation of one MEMU service, rescheduling of another train and delays affecting several long-distance services operating through the division.

Bengaluru-Jolarpettai MEMU partially cancelled

Train No. 16520 KSR Bengaluru-Jolarpettai MEMU, scheduled to depart KSR Bengaluru at 5:30 pm on October 7, will be partially cancelled between Somanayakkanpatti and Jolarpettai. The train will terminate at Somanayakkanpatti instead of completing its scheduled journey to Jolarpettai.

Meanwhile, Train No. 22601 Dr MGR Chennai Central-Sainagar Shirdi Superfast Express will depart one hour later than scheduled on October 7, 14, 21 and 28.

The train is scheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 10:25 am on these dates. It will instead depart at 11:25 am.

Several long-distance trains to run late

Southern Railway has also announced en-route regulation for several trains on different dates in October.

Train No. 12296 Danapur-SMVT Bengaluru Sangamitra Express will be delayed by 2 hours 25 minutes on October 7, 12, 14, 21, 26 and 28. The same train will face a three-hour delay on October 3, 5 and 10, while its October 17 service will be delayed by two hours.

Train No. 12552 Kamakhya-SMVT Bengaluru AC Express will be delayed by two hours on October 7, 14, 21 and 28.

Train No. 22363 Dhanbad-Coimbatore Express will be regulated by 2 hours 45 minutes on October 10, 2 hours 40 minutes on October 3 and two hours on October 24.

Train No. 06510 Danapur-KSR Bengaluru Special will face a two-hour delay on October 7, 14, 21 and 28.

Train No. 15302 Lucknow-KSR Bengaluru City Express will be delayed by 3 hours 30 minutes on October 3, 10 and 24.

Train No. 06020 Narasapur-Tuticorin Special will be regulated by 50 minutes on October 6 and 13, and by 1 hour 20 minutes on October 20 and 27.

Train No. 22825 Shalimar-Dr MGR Chennai Central Superfast Express will face a 50-minute delay on October 6 and 13, and a 1 hour 20 minute delay on October 20 and 27.

Train No. 22603 Kharagpur-Villupuram Superfast Express will be delayed by 50 minutes on October 8 and by 1 hour 20 minutes on October 15, 22 and 29.

Train No. 22612 New Jalpaiguri-Dr MGR Chennai Central Express will be delayed by 50 minutes on October 9 and by 1 hour 20 minutes on October 16 and 23.

Southern Railway said the changes have been made as part of the fixed-time corridor block arrangements for safety and maintenance work in the Chennai Division.