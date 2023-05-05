Why it’s Delhi vs Agra on Vande Bharat’s Nizamuddin-Bhopal route? Inside details

Two railway divisions — Delhi and Agra — are on a collision course on the matter of deployment of the crew since the launch of the Vande Bharat Express train from Nizamuddin in Delhi to Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh.

Every day guards are deployed by both divisions to supervise the train. The guard deputed by the Agra division travels daily from Agra to Nizamuddin to do his job, but he has to return as a passenger with the same train — being denied access to the guard’s cabin.

Arun Kumar, Joint Secretary, All India Guards Council (AIGC), was quoted as saying by PTI, “Every morning at 1.30 am, as per the work roster prepared by the senior officers, a guard takes the Southern Express train in Agra and reaches Nizamuddin railway station. He takes a rest in the retiring room and gets ready to supervise the Vande Bharat, which starts from Nizamuddin at 2.40.”

He is not allowed to have access to the guard’s cabin, so he has to return as a passenger in the same train, added Kumar.

In 710-km journey, the train starting from Nizamuddin covers four railway divisions in three railway zones: Delhi division in Northern Railways (NR), Agra and Jhansi in North Central Railway (NCR) and Bhopal in West Central Zone (WCR) — to reach Rani Kamlapati railway station in Bhopal at 10.10 at night.

According to Northern Railway and North Central Railway, the issue between Delhi and Agra had cropped up a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the train from Bhopal’s Rani Kamlapati Railway Station on April 1, 2023.

The Time Table Control (TTC) department of the NR circulated information to all senior officers on March 31 at 7.08 pm, informing them that the train would have NR guards from Nizamuddin to Jhansi and vice versa.

Just eight minutes later at 7.16 pm on the same day, Chief Passenger Transportation Manager (CPTM) from the NCR issued another communication to his senior officers, saying the train will have both guards and drivers from the NCR.



(With inputs from PTI)