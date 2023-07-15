Good news for rail passengers! Uttarakhand’s first Vande Bharat Express is running with full occupancy since its inception. This semi-high speed train operates between Anand Vihar (Delhi) and Dehradun. It was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 25, 2023.

Occupancy in Anand Vihar-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express:

The blue and white colour train between Delhi and Uttarakhand’s capital is being operated with 105 percent occupancy in June 2023.

Reasons behind full occupancy in Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express:

The new train service has reduced the travel time between the two cities. It covers a distance of 302 km in four hours and 45 minutes. This is the fastest train on the route followed by 12018 Dehradun-New Delhi Shatabdi Express and 12402 Dehradun-Kota AC Express.

Stoppages of ANVT-DDN Vande Bharat Express:

During its journey between both the capital cities, the Dehradun-ANVT Vande Bharat Express halts at six stations. These are – Haridwar, Roorkee, Saharanpur, Deoband, Muzaffarnagar, and Meerut City railway stations.

Frequency and composition of ANVT-DDN-ANVT Vande Bharat Express:

The 22457/22458 ANVT-Dehradun-ANVT Vande Bharat Express operates on all days except Wednesday. The train is composed of eight coaches – AC Chair Car and Executive Chair Car.

Timing of Anand Vihar Terminal-Dehradun-Anand Vihar Terminal Vande Bharat Express:

The train departs from Anand Vihar Terminal at 17:50 hrs and reaches the destination at 22:35 hrs. While, in return direction, the train leaves for ANVT at 07:00 hrs and arrives in the national capital at 11:45 hrs.

Significance:

The Vande Bharat Express connecting Dehradun with the national capital has boosted tourism all the way. Since its introduction, the train has led to significant impact on tourism and the economy. It facilitates easier access to these scenic locations, further enhancing the appeal of Uttarakhand as a tourist hotspot.