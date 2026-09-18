India’s first indigenous hydrogen-powered train could be extended from Jind in Haryana to Delhi as Indian Railways looks for ways to improve the utilisation of a service that has seen very low passenger demand on its existing route, reported PTI.

The 89-km Jind-Sonipat section currently sees only around 40 to 60 passengers using the hydrogen train during the entire journey, despite the train having a maximum carrying capacity of 2,600 passengers, according to railway officials.

The service is therefore making only one return trip a day, although it was initially planned to operate two round trips between Jind and Sonipat.

The Railways is now examining whether extending the train towards Azadpur in Delhi could give it access to a larger commuter base.

Why is Indian Railways considering a Delhi extension?

The hydrogen-powered train has been operating between Jind and Sonipat since its launch on July 17. Railway officials said the service replaced a DEMU train that had also recorded low passenger numbers on the route.

A senior railway official said the Railways is working on the possibility of taking the service to Azadpur, close to one of Delhi’s major wholesale markets.

“Its successful running by the Northern Railways for the last two months speaks volumes about the dedication and commitment of the team of experts involved in its day-to-day operation. They are working out all measures for its extension up to Azadpur Station near wholesale fruits and vegetables market in Delhi,” a senior railway official said, reported PTI.

The proposal is being examined even as railway officials continue to monitor the train’s operations and conduct trial runs for its possible extension.

Why is ridership so low between Jind and Sonipat?

The low passenger turnout appears to be linked to the nature of the route itself. Railway staff said there is limited daily commuter traffic between the two cities from office workers and industrial employees.

“At present, besides the hydrogen-powered train, three other DEMU trains are operational on the route, and none of them has high passenger turnout due to the lack of office commuters or industry workers between the two cities,” a staff involved in train operations said.

“There are hardly any office-goers or industrial workers on this route. Locals have also been demanding that it should be extended to Delhi for optimum utilisation,” the person added.

The weak demand also means the train is not being used close to its passenger capacity, raising questions about whether the existing route is suitable for a large-capacity hydrogen train.

Can the hydrogen train run up to Delhi?

From a range perspective, the train can cover the distance. Officials said the train can travel around 250 km to 300 km on a full tank, while the distance between Delhi and Jind is about 130 km.

The bigger challenges are related to train length, network capacity and operations in the Delhi area.

“It is a 10-coach train that can carry only 2,600 passengers, whereas trains operating from Delhi need more than 18 to 20 coaches to accommodate the large number of commuters due to capacity constraints on the railway tracks,” a senior official said, adding that fuel storage is not a problem as the train can run up to 250 km to 300 km on a full tank.

The train’s refuelling facility is currently available only at Jind. Officials said this does not create an immediate range problem because the train can cover around 150 km in one direction.

However, the Railways will also have to assess how the service can be accommodated on tracks approaching Delhi, where passenger traffic is significantly heavier.

What about extending the train beyond Sonipat?

A direct extension to Delhi is not the only option being suggested. Local passengers have proposed creating a circuit connecting Jind, Sonipat, Panipat and Safidon.

The idea is to avoid running the train back and forth over the same section and instead create a longer route covering more passenger and industrial centres in Haryana.

“Currently, it operates from Jind to Sonipat and vice versa. So instead of moving in the UP and DOWN directions on the same route, this train can be extended to Panipat from Sonipat and, after covering Safidon, it can reach Jind, completing a circuit. Since Panipat is an industrial area, it will attract a lot of daily commuters,” a local passenger suggested, reported PTI.

“The train can start from Jind as usual and cover a distance of about 180 km via Sonipat, Panipat and Safidon before terminating at Jind. This will really help locals and improve the train’s footfall,” he added.

Why does the hydrogen train matter?

The train was introduced as a pilot project for hydrogen-based rail propulsion and as an effort to explore cleaner forms of train technology in India.

“A group of top experts are regularly monitoring its operation between Jind and Sonipat, as well as its trial runs for extension to Delhi. Since it is a new technology and passenger safety is paramount for the Indian Railways, a decision on its extension will be taken after due consideration,” an official said.

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The key question now is not just whether the train can technically reach Delhi, but whether its route can generate enough demand to justify its deployment. The Railways will also have to weigh network capacity, operational requirements and passenger safety before deciding whether to extend the service or redesign its route.