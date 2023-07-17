Indian Railways has entered into a new era of comfortable journey with the introduction of Vande Bharat Express trains in the country. In this context, Himachal Pradesh’s first semi-high speed train is running with more than 100 percent occupancy in June 2023.

The train was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 13, 2022. This is the fourth blue and white colour in the country.

Route and frequency of Himachal Pradesh’s first Vande Bharat Express:-

This new age train operates between New Delhi and Amb Andaura via Una. The train operates on all days of the week except Friday.

Occupancy in New Delhi-Amb Andaura Vande Bharat Express:

The blue and white colour train between New Delhi and Amb Andaura witnessed occupancy of 105 percent last month.

Reasons behind full occupancy in New Delhi-Amb Andaura Vande Bharat Express:

The train covers a distance of 437 kms in five hours and 15 minutes. It has reduced the travel time between two cities by more than three hours. Train number 14553 Himachal Express covers the same distance in 08:15 hrs.

Stoppage points of NDLS-AADR Vande Bharat Express:-

During its journey between the national capital and Amb Andaura, this ultra modern train halts at four railway stations. These are – Ambala Cantt Junction, Chandigarh, Anandpur Sahib, and Una Himachal.

Composition and Timing of NDLS-AADR Vande Bharat Express:-

The New Delhi-Amb Andaura via Una Vande Bharat Express is a train set of 16 Coaches consisting of Executive Class and Chair Car coaches. The train departs from New Delhi at 05:50 hrs and reaches the destination at 11:05 hrs. In the return journey, the train leaves Amb Andaura at 13:00 hrs and arrives in the national capital at 18:25 hrs.

Significance:-

The Vande Bharat Express connecting Amb Andaura with the national capital has given a fillip to the tourism in the region by providing a faster mode of travel. It has led to employment generation and socio-economic growth of both cities.