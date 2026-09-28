Indian Railways has shelved the proposed 40-km Baramulla-Uri new railway line in Jammu and Kashmir, citing concerns over its ecological impact, reported The Indian Express.

The Railways has also dropped the proposed doubling of the 74-km Qazigund-Srinagar-Budgam section. The two decisions come six months after the railway ministry put the proposed Anantnag-Pahalgam and Anantnag-Shopian rail links on hold following protests by farmers.

A Railway Board communication to the General Manager of Northern Railway said both projects had been returned by the Cabinet Secretariat and were no longer under consideration.

“With reference to the above, it is informed that the following 02 Projects ie Baramulla Uri (40 Km) New Line Project and Qazigund Srinagar Budgam (74 Km) Doubling, projects of Northern Railway have been returned by Cabinet Secretariat and are no longer under consideration,” Joint Director Works, Railways Board, has written to General Manager Northern Railways, reported The Indian Express.

Why the Baramulla-Uri railway project faced opposition

The proposed Baramulla-Uri line was planned as an extension of the Udhampur-Baramulla rail link and was seen as strategically important because it would have extended rail connectivity towards the Line of Control.

The corridor was also expected to support faster movement of troops, equipment and military supplies to forward areas, adding a strategic dimension to the project beyond passenger connectivity.

At the same time, concerns were raised over its proposed alignment through environmentally sensitive areas. The route was expected to cut through parts of Baramulla town and nearby villages, as well as orchards, highlands and mountainous terrain.

The proposed corridor also falls in a high-seismic-risk area classified as seismic Zone 5 and is vulnerable to extreme weather conditions, according to the concerns raised over the project.

Baramulla legislator Javid Hassan Baig had opposed the proposed alignment and moved a resolution in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly seeking that its finalisation be kept on hold until an independent technical assessment was completed.

Baramulla MLA welcomes project being shelved

Baig welcomed the Railways’ decision, saying the proposed alignment could have affected the town’s future development and environmental resources.

“Baramulla simply cannot afford a project that cuts through the very heart of the town and compromises its future development. Baramulla’s future cannot be compromised in the name of development. Development must protect the town’s heritage, environment, land resources and future generations,” He said, “Finally, the government of India decided to shelve the project. I consider this a welcome and responsible step in the larger interest of Baramulla.”

The Assembly resolution had called for a detailed examination of the proposed corridor’s geological and seismic conditions before any final decision on the alignment.

“This House expresses serious concern over the proposed alignment of the Baramulla-Uri Railway Line from Kanispora towards Khanpora/Sheeri and resolves to urge the Government of India that its finalisation on the said stretch be kept in abeyance pending a comprehensive and independent geological, geotechnical and seismic assessment of the proposed corridor,” the resolution that was admitted by the Assembly secretariat read.

It also sought technical studies covering slope stability, soil conditions, seismic risks, drainage and the possibility of landslides.

“This House urges the government to conduct detailed assessment of slope stability, soil bearing capacity, liquefaction potential, seismic vulnerability, drainage conditions and landslide susceptibility along the proposed alignment and finalise the alignment only after the competent technical authorities establish and certify the geological and structural suitability and long-term safety of the proposed corridor,” it added.

The shelving of the two projects removes the proposed Baramulla-Uri extension and the Qazigund-Srinagar-Budgam doubling from the current railway works pipeline in the Valley, while the decision on future connectivity plans will depend on the projects and alignments taken up by the Railways.