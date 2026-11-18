Northern Railway has announced the cancellation of weekly train services between Jammu Tawi and Kathgodam during the upcoming foggy season, reported PTI.

Separately, train services connecting Daulatpur Chowk in Himachal Pradesh with Ambala Cantt via Chandigarh have also been suspended until November 30 due to track repair work.

The cancellation of the Jammu Tawi-Kathgodam services will remain in force for around one-and-a-half months. Railway officials said the decision was taken as a precautionary measure to maintain passenger safety and ensure punctual operations during periods of dense fog.

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Train No. 14695, which runs from Kathgodam to Jammu Tawi every Tuesday, will remain cancelled from January 12 to March 2, 2027. In the reverse direction, Train No. 14696, operating from Jammu Tawi to Kathgodam every Sunday, will not run from January 10 to February 28, 2027.

Passengers have been advised to check the latest train status before starting their journey.

Daulatpur Chowk-Ambala train cancelled until November 30

Meanwhile, passengers travelling from Una district in Himachal Pradesh to Chandigarh and Ambala are facing inconvenience after the Railways suspended train services between Daulatpur Chowk and Ambala Cantt via Chandigarh until November 30.

The affected services are Train Nos. 74991 and 74992. The passenger train had remained suspended since May before being restored for a period. Its latest cancellation has once again left commuters dependent on alternative transport.

According to an order issued by the Ambala Railway Division, track renewal and repair work is underway between Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali) and Kharar railway stations on the Chandigarh Junction-Morinda Junction section. The services have consequently been cancelled in both directions until November 30.

Passengers seek restoration of direct rail connectivity

The train provides a direct rail link for people travelling from Una district to Chandigarh and Ambala, including professionals, students and patients. Its suspension has affected those visiting the PGI in Chandigarh, the Chandigarh airport and religious destinations in the region.

With the train unavailable, commuters have had to depend on road transport, which can be more expensive and take longer. The service was also used by patients and their attendants travelling to the PGI for medical treatment.

Passengers have urged the railway administration to restore the service at the earliest. They have also suggested rerouting the Intercity Express, which currently operates between Kartoli and Ambala Cantt via Sirhind, through Chandigarh if restoring the original service is not technically feasible.

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They said the alternative arrangement could provide relief to passengers travelling between Una, Chandigarh and Ambala.