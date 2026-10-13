Indian Railways recorded a 6.14% year-on-year increase in freight loading in September 2026, supported by higher transportation of coal, food grains, clinker and other commodities. The national transporter loaded 135.35 million tonnes of freight during the month, compared with 127.52 million tonnes in September 2025.

The growth was accompanied by an increase in passenger and freight activity, while cumulative freight loading in the first six months of the financial year also remained higher than the level recorded during the corresponding period last year.

Food grain loading rises 25%, coal supply to power plants increases

Food grain transportation recorded the highest growth among the major commodity categories in September, with loading increasing 25% year-on-year. Clinker loading rose 20%, while domestic container traffic grew 10%.

Coal loading increased 9% during the month, followed by Balance Other Goods at 8.2%. Mineral oil loading rose 6%, while finished steel and iron ore registered growth of 5.5% and 5.2%, respectively.

Indian Railways also increased domestic coal transportation to power plants to support fuel requirements. The average number of coal rakes supplied daily reached 443 in September 2026, up from 397 in the same month last year, marking an increase of 11.6%.

Freight revenue for the month rose by Rs 1,266 crore compared with September 2025, representing year-on-year growth of 9.3%.

Indian Railways freight loading crosses 833 million tonnes in April-September

The freight growth extended to the first half of the financial year. Indian Railways transported 833.7 million tonnes of freight between April and September 2026, registering an increase of 4.1% over the corresponding period last year.

Freight revenue during the six-month period also increased by 3.7% year-on-year, indicating continued growth in earnings from goods transportation.

The performance in September and the April-September period highlights the contribution of major commodity segments, particularly coal, food grains and industrial goods, to the railways’ freight operations