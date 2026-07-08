The Railway Ministry has once again pulled up zonal railways over poor hygiene standards in pantry cars, highlighting that repeated instructions on cleaning, fumigation, pest control and waste disposal continue to be ignored despite being in place for over a decade.

In a letter dated July 7 to all zonal railways, the ministry expressed concern over recurring reports of pest infestation, rodent presence and unhygienic conditions inside pantry cars, warning that such lapses are affecting passenger experience as well as the image of Indian Railways.

“Instructions have been issued from time to time regarding cleaning, fumigation, disinfection, and pest and rodent control of pantry cars at primary depots. Despite these instructions, reports regarding pest and rodent infestations and dirty conditions in pantry cars continue to be received from various sources,” the ministry said, according to PTI.

The letter noted that these incidents continue to surface even after multiple reminders issued over the years, prompting the Railway Board to reiterate its directions once again.

The ministry said such incidents compromise passenger hygiene and comfort while also tarnishing the image of Indian Railways, making immediate and sustained action necessary.

“In view of the above, it is once again reiterated that all zonal railways must follow the instructions issued by the Railway Board on a regular basis for cleaning, maintenance, fumigation, disinfection, and pest and rodent control of pantry cars,” the ministry said, as per PTI.

A problem that has persisted despite years of Railway Board instructions

The latest warning is not the first. The ministry had issued a similar advisory in 2024 after finding that several depots had stopped following the prescribed cleaning and sanitation protocols.

“It has been reported that in some depots, implementation of these instructions has been discontinued and they are not being followed on a regular basis. This has been viewed seriously,” the PTI report added.

The recurring nature of these warnings points to an implementation gap rather than the absence of rules. Railway Board guidelines issued in 2010 and 2011 already prescribe detailed maintenance schedules for pantry cars. Under these norms, rodent control treatment is required during every maintenance cycle, while pest control must be carried out every 15 days or earlier if needed.

Officials say these measures were designed to ensure pantry cars remain safe for food preparation and service throughout their operation. However, repeated complaints indicate that compliance has been inconsistent across zones.

Waste disposal remains another weak link

Apart from cleanliness inside pantry cars, the ministry has also flagged improper disposal of food waste by catering staff working for private licensee companies.

According to officials, railway inspections have found workers leaving garbage and leftover food in vestibule areas, dumping waste near carriage and wagon maintenance depots and washing lines, and in some cases even throwing food waste from moving trains while approaching terminal stations.

“After several complaints, the ministry issued norms in 2011 regarding garbage disposal, and stations were nominated for the purpose. Several instructions have been issued to catering firms, station managers, and commercial staff,” an official told PTI.

“Despite this, cases continue to emerge where staff of licensee firms throw waste food or paper plates carelessly inside trains or outside them while trains are running, in violation of norms. The ministry and the concerned zones continue to take action in such cases,” the official added.

Officials acknowledged that the problem persists because existing rules are not being enforced consistently. While zonal railways are responsible for monitoring pantry car maintenance, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is tasked with ensuring that private catering contractors adhere to hygiene and waste management standards. The ministry’s latest directive signals that it expects stricter enforcement from both agencies to improve onboard cleanliness and passenger confidence.