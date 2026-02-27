Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw launched the e-RCT (Electronic Railway Claims Tribunal) system on February 26. This is the fourth reform under the Ministry’s “52 Reforms in 52 Weeks” programme.

The e-RCT system aims to completely change the way railway compensation claims are handled. Instead of the old paper-based and time-consuming process, the new system is digital and supported by AI technology.

What is the e-RCT System?

The e-RCT is a complete online platform for the Railway Claims Tribunal (RCT). It allows people to file and track claims related to railway matters in one place.

These claims include compensation for death or injury in railway accidents, untoward incidents like accidental falls, loss or damage of goods and parcels, and refund of fares or freight charges.

All 23 RCT benches across India are now being connected through a single digital system. This will create a paperless court setup that can be accessed from anywhere in the country.

How the system works

The platform works through three main features.

First, there is a 24/7 e-filing system. People can submit petitions, affidavits and documents online at any time. Once filed, they receive confirmation through SMS and email.

Second, the Case Information System automatically assigns cases and allows users to track their case status in real time. This makes the process more transparent.

Third, the Document Management System safely stores all documents like notices and orders in digital form. All documents are digitally signed, creating a secure and permanent record with backup support.

What has changed?

Earlier, people had to physically submit documents at specific RCT benches. Now, claims can be filed online from anywhere at any time. Vaishnaw said that there are 23 RCT benches across the country and filing claims at present can be difficult. He explained that passengers often face problems in deciding where to file a case, especially if they are travelling to another state when an accident or incident takes place. Questions of jurisdiction usually become a major hurdle.

Under the new system, filing is “anywhere-to-anywhere,” so there is no need to travel.

He said the new reform is meant to make the process simple, fully digital and accessible from anywhere in India. Under the new system, passengers will be able to file their claims online, no matter where they are – even while travelling or after reaching their destination. The entire process, from e-filing to case tracking, will be digitised and supported by AI technology. Vaishnaw added that all 23 benches of the Railway Claims Tribunal will be completely digitised within the next 12 months.

He further said that if this model works successfully, similar digital systems could be introduced in other tribunals, such as the Central Administrative Tribunal. According to him, the main aim is to ensure faster case disposal, greater transparency and a more citizen-friendly justice system.

With e-RCT, users get real-time updates and digital alerts. Most importantly, delays caused by paperwork and backlogs are expected to reduce with AI-based processing.

How passengers benefit from e-RCT System

The e-RCT system is designed to make the process easier for citizens.

Passengers no longer need to travel long distances to file or attend hearings. This reduces both time and expenses. Legal costs are likely to come down because there is no need for physical paperwork, courier services or repeated travel.

The AI system can quickly check applications and point out errors, which prevents unnecessary delays. Once a decision is given, the digital system helps speed up compensation payments by directly linking with administrative departments.

The e-RCT reform was announced along with the RailTech Policy, which focuses on bringing startups and AI-based innovations into the railway sector.