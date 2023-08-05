What is Indian Railways’ ‘YATRI App’? How does it work? Know its features and how to download

Indian Railways has taken several measures to enhance passenger travelling. In this context, Central Railway’s YATRI app has proven to be effective and useful these days. This is the first official local railways mobile application. It provides regular and timely live updates of local trains.

How does the YATRI app prove to be a boon for Mumbaikars?

During this rainy season, the national transporter regulates the operation for smooth movement of trains. Several of these trains get delayed or cancelled or being diverted through the alternate routes. Thus, this becomes a problem for the daily commuters who have to go to the office, schools, colleges or for other purposes.

Therefore, in a bid to overcome all these problems, the zonal railways has introduced the ‘YATRI’ app to avoid the hassle of monsoon. Through the app, the commuters can plan their journey well in advance and thereby avoid crowding at stations.

How does Central Railway’s ‘YATRI app’ function?

The Yatri app gathers all the news, information and announcements directly from the Railway Control Room, so it is a reliable source for everyone.

What are the key features of the YATRI app?

The Central Railway’s YATRI app has many features. These are –

Live Train Updates

Alternate Routes and Trains

Official Announcements

Smart Journey Planning

Adding favourite routes to quickly search trains

Info on Metros, Bus, Ferry etc.

How to download ‘YATRI App’?

The zonal railways has urged the commuters to download the YATRI app for receiving the latest updates related to monsoon on mobile phones. To download the YATRI app, the passengers simply need to visit the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store and search for “YATRI – Your Railway Companion.”