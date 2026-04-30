Mumbai’s commuters are getting a much-needed breathing room. Starting tomorrow, May 1, 2026, Western Railway is implementing a significant capacity boost to tackle the heavy rush on the suburban network.

Western Railway is transitioning 17 existing 12-coach services into 15-coach rakes, effectively increasing the carrying capacity per trip by 25%.

Virar-Dahanu Route to get 8 services featuring 15 coaches

As per Western Railway’s Chief Public Relations Officer, Vineet Abhishek, out of these 17 services that are being upgraded, 8 services will operate on the Virar–Dahanu route. This upgrade is expected to bring relief to commuters travelling longer suburban distances by offering increased capacity and reduced crowding during peak travel hours.

9 Services on Churchgate–Virar route: Daily rush eased for commuters

The remaining 9 services will run on the Churchgate–Virar route. This enhancement is aimed at easing the heavy daily rush faced by regular commuters on one of Mumbai’s busiest corridors, helping improve comfort and reduce congestion during peak commuting hours.

Introduction of 12 AC local services by Western Railway

Additionally, Western Railways will also introduce 12 new 12-coach AC local train services, replacing existing non-AC services. This will provide commuters with a more comfortable and modern travel experience, especially during peak hours, by offering air-conditioned coaches that help improve convenience and reduce travel fatigue.

More Coach services to improve commuter convenience

Due to this change, the number of 15-car local train trips will increase from 227 to 244. This rise in longer train services will enhance passenger handling capacity across Mumbai’s suburban network, helping accommodate more commuters and reduce crowding during peak travel hours.

Better capacity with reduced overcrowding for passengers

With two additional coaches added to each train, the overall passenger capacity will increase, allowing more commuters to board a single service. This will help ease overcrowding inside compartments and ensure a smoother travel experience during peak hours.

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Improved comfort for daily suburban travel

This upgrade in coaches is expected to make daily commuting more comfortable and less congested across Mumbai’s busy suburban railway system, providing relief to regular passengers who face heavy rush during peak travel times.