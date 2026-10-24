Western Railway will operate a superfast special train between Udhna and Amravati from October 26 to November 30 to accommodate additional passenger demand during the festive season. The railway zone has also announced a five-hour jumbo block on the fast lines between Santacruz and Goregaon in Mumbai during the intervening night of October 24 and 25, which will affect suburban train operations.

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According to a press release issued by Chief Public Relations Officer, Western Railway, Vineet Abhishek, the special train will operate in both directions every Monday, offering additional travel options for passengers.

Udhna-Amravati special train: Schedule and stoppages

Train No. 09013 Udhna-Amravati Superfast Special will depart Udhna at 11:30 am every Monday and reach Amravati at 9:20 pm the same day. The service will operate from October 26 to November 30, 2026.

In the return direction, Train No. 09014 Amravati-Udhna Special will leave Amravati at 11:30 pm on Mondays and arrive at Udhna at 9:35 am the following day, during the same operating period.

The train will stop at Vyara, Navapur, Nandurbar, Dondaicha, Sindkheda, Nardana, Amalner, Dharangaon, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Bodwad, Malkapur, Nandura, Shegaon, Akola, Murtizapur and Badnera in both directions.

The service will comprise AC Chair Car, Sleeper Class, General Second Seating and General Second Class coaches. Bookings for Train No. 09013 will open on October 24 through Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters and the IRCTC website. The train will operate on special fare.

Passengers can check detailed schedules, stoppage timings and coach composition on the Indian Railways enquiry website, http://www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.

Mumbai local train services to be affected by five-hour block

Western Railway will undertake a five-hour jumbo block for maintenance of tracks, signalling systems and overhead equipment on the up and down fast lines between Santacruz and Goregaon stations.

The block is scheduled from 12:30 am to 4:30 am during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, October 24 and 25, 2026.

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During the maintenance work, all fast trains will be diverted to the slow lines on the affected stretch. Some suburban services will also remain cancelled, the railway zone said.

The detailed list of cancelled services will be available with station masters at stations across the suburban section. Passengers travelling during the affected hours have been advised to check service updates and plan their journeys accordingly.