Western Railway to construct two new rail lines in Mumbai for long-distance trains – Details inside 

The Western Railway has decided to construct two new rail lines with equipped facilities between Borivali and Virar.

Written by FE Online
western railway
The projected rail lines will span 26 kilometres between Borivali and the Virar route in Mumbai. (PTI)

The Western Railways (WR) has unveiled plans to enhance the Borivali-Virar stretch by constructing two additional rail lines, segregating the suburban rail system from the long-distance trains. A senior WR official on Thursday revealed that the project is set to commence after the monsoon season.

However, this expansion poses some challenges like the demolition of 50 structures in the route and the cutting of mangroves along the Vasai and Bhayandar creeks. The initial phase of this development will involve dismantling office buildings and staff quarters, with efforts to relocate salvageable structures. 

Western Railway’s Project Details 

According to the official, the project is expected to be completed within a timeframe of 30 months, and the demolition process is estimated to cost around Rs 82 crore. At least 25 structures on the Borivali-Naigaon and Vasai-Virar stretches will be affected.

The Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) will soon hold meetings with contractors in the first week of August for the tendering process. The total cost of the project is estimated to be Rs 2,184 crore.

Currently, the Borivali-Virar stretch has four rail lines. The long-distance trains run on fast rail lines, which affects the punctuality of rail services, especially during peak hours. 

Madhu Kotian, President of Mumbai Rail Pravasi Sangh, emphasized the need for timely completion of the project to avoid unnecessary extensions and wastage of public funds.

“There is a need to ensure that the work is completed on time. Delays will only lead to extension and wastage of public money,” Kotian was quoted as saying by News9live. 

Furthermore, the railways are facing challenges in acquiring land for the other two lines on the Santacruz-Borivali stretch due to existing structures at Vile Parle and Borivali. 

The construction of the fifth and sixth rail lines is part of the Rs 33,690-crore Mumbai Urban Transport Project-3A (MUTP-3A) project which aims to segregate suburban and non-suburban rail lines in the city and its suburbs.

First published on: 03-08-2023 at 10:04 IST

