In a major relief for passengers travelling between Maharashtra and Ahmedabad during the busy summer travel season, Western Railway has introduced special AC Superfast train services between Mumbai Central and Vatva. The special trains will operate on select dates in May and June 2026 to accommodate the increasing passenger demand on the route.

The special service is expected to benefit daily commuters, business travellers, students, and families travelling between Mumbai, Surat, Vadodara, and the Ahmedabad region. Check out all the details related to these special train services, including timings, stoppages, travel dates, and booking information, below.

Mumbai Central–Vatva Special Train Details: timing, stoppages

Train No. Train Name Date of services Day of Run 09081 Mumbai Central- Vatva AC superfast special 7 May- 28 May 2026 & 4 June -25 June 2026 Thursday 09082 Vatva- Mumbai Central AC superfast special 8 May- 29 May 2026 & 5 June -26 June 2026 Friday

The AC Superfast Special train between Mumbai Central and Vatva ( Train No. 09081) will run every Thursday from May 7 to May 28, 2026, and again from June 4 to June 25, 2026. The train will depart from Mumbai Central railway station at 11:20 PM and reach Vatva railway station at 7:20 AM the next day.

In the return direction, the train between Vatva and Mumbai Central (Train No.09082)will run every Friday from May 8 to May 29, 2026, and from June 5 to June 26, 2026. The return service will leave Vatva at 10:40 PM and arrive at Mumbai Central at 7:10 AM the next morning.

Important stops on the Route

These special trains will halt at key stations in both directions, including Borivali, Vapi, Surat and Vadodara railway station. These halts are expected to provide better connectivity for passengers travelling between major commercial and residential hubs in Maharashtra and Gujarat.

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Relief for commuters on the busy Mumbai–Ahmedabad route

These special AC Superfast trains will provide much-needed relief to passengers travelling on the busy Mumbai–Ahmedabad rail corridor, especially during weekends and the summer vacation season when regular trains often witness heavy demand and long waiting lists.

The additional services are likely to help daily commuters, business travellers, students, and families travelling between Mumbai, Surat, Vadodara, Vapi, and the Ahmedabad region by improving ticket availability and reducing travel pressure on existing trains.

The overnight schedule of the trains will also benefit working professionals and traders, as passengers can travel comfortably at night and reach their destination early the next morning, saving valuable daytime hours.