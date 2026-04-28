Marking a significant logistical milestone, the Ahmedabad Division of Western Railway dispatched its inaugural dairy cargo rake to Anantnag on April 22. The shipment, consisting of Amul products, was loaded at Linch Railway Station to establish a new supply link for milk commodities in Jammu and Kashmir.

First-ever cargo rake: Rs 24.62 lakh freight revenue generated

The Ahmedabad Division’s first-ever cargo train carried a total of 20 BCN wagons, with 10 wagons sent to Bari Brahmana and the remaining 10 to Anantnag. The movement generated a freight revenue of about Rs 24.62 lakh.

Ahmedabad Division: Earlier shipments of essential goods

In October 2025, the Ahmedabad division also transported around 1,350 tonnes of industrial salt from Kharaghoda to Anantnag. This reflects the growing trade linkages between Gujarat and Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in essential commodities.

Freight growth after Kashmir rail connectivity

As per The Indian Express, freight movement between August 2025 and March 2026 has grown steadily since Kashmir was connected to the national railway network.

Cement: Leading inbound cargo

Cement has emerged as the largest inbound commodity into the Valley, forming a major share of goods brought into Kashmir through rail routes.

Apples: Key outbound shipment

Apples have been the largest outbound shipment from the Valley, highlighting Kashmir’s strong agricultural export through the railway network.

Diversified freight movement

Other transported goods include automobiles, foodgrains, fertilisers, salt, and even military consignments, showing growing diversification in rail freight operations.

Vehicles and Foodgrains: Key bulk cargo movements by Rail

As per the reports, vehicles were one of the largest cargo categories transported by rail. They were moved through 18 special goods trains, with Maruti Suzuki India among the first companies to use this service in October 2025.

Foodgrains were also sent in large quantities. The Food Corporation of India dispatched 17 rakes, and in December 2025, 1,384 tonnes of grains were sent from Punjab to Anantnag, marking the first major rail-based grain supply to Kashmir.

Udhampur–Srinagar–Baramulla Rail Link: Connecting Kashmir to Indian Railways

The Udhampur–Srinagar–Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) is a 272 km-long railway project that connects the Kashmir Valley with the Indian Railways network. This project passes through the districts of Udhampur, Reasi, Ramban, Srinagar, Anantnag, Pulwama, Budgam, and Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir.

The USBRL is considered one of the most challenging railway construction projects undertaken in India since Independence due to its difficult mountainous terrain and complex engineering requirements.

As part of this project, Indian Railways has constructed the world’s highest railway bridge over the Chenab River in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.