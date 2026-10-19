Vande Bharat Trains Maintenance Hub: Indian Railways is developing a maintenance facility at Sabarmati in Ahmedabad at an estimated cost of Rs 307 crore to carry out major repairs of 24-coach Vande Bharat trainsets, reported The Indian Express.

The project is being executed by Western Railway’s Ahmedabad Division under Phase II of the Sabarmati Integrated Coaching Depot (ICD).

Once operational, the facility will enable the railway zone to undertake several maintenance activities at Sabarmati itself, reducing the need to move trainsets to other locations for work that can be handled at the new hub.

The project includes dedicated sheds for heavy repairs, wheel maintenance and servicing of critical mechanical and electrical components. It will also be equipped with modern machinery and specialised technical equipment to improve maintenance efficiency and support the upkeep of Vande Bharat trains.

New facility to handle maintenance of 24-coach Vande Bharat trains

According to Indian Railways, Phase II of the project is designed to accommodate scheduled SS-I (Shop Schedule) and SS-II maintenance of 24-coach Vande Bharat trainsets.

The planned turnaround time for SS-I maintenance of a 24-coach trainset is around 30 days, while SS-II maintenance is expected to take approximately 45 days. Based on these timelines, the facility is designed to service around 12 trainsets annually under SS-I or eight trainsets under SS-II.

The additional infrastructure will bring multiple maintenance activities together at one location, strengthening Sabarmati’s ability to handle major repair work on modern trainsets, Western Railway said, reported The Indian Express.

Heavy repair bay and component sheds near completion

Construction of the Heavy Repair Bay Shed is nearing completion. Measuring 322 metres by 25 metres, the structure covers approximately 86,597 square feet and will house two maintenance lines.

One line will feature synchronised pit jacks to lift coaches and allow bogies to be removed for repair work. The second line will be used to service coach interiors, passenger amenities, braking systems and electrical equipment. The arrangement is intended to help staff carry out different maintenance tasks within the same facility.

Separate section sheds, measuring 322 metres by 20 metres and covering around 69,334 square feet, are also being developed. These will be used to dismantle, assemble and overhaul major mechanical and electrical equipment fitted on Vande Bharat trainsets.

The components to be serviced include traction transformers, traction converters, traction motors, auxiliary converters, isolation transformers, pantographs and roof-mounted package units (RMPUs).

Track infrastructure and electrical facilities take shape

Work on the depot’s track infrastructure has also progressed, with rail linking completed across four stabling lines covering approximately 2,547 metres.

“Work on both maintenance lines in the Heavy Repair Bay Shed is also almost complete. Meanwhile, construction of the Electrical Substation (ESS) building, measuring 30 metres × 20 metres and covering 6,458 square feet, has been completed and the building has been handed over,” the Ahmedabad Division said in a statement, reported The Indian Express.

The completed electrical substation building will form part of the supporting infrastructure for depot operations, while the maintenance sheds and stabling lines are being developed to accommodate the requirements of the longer, 24-coach trainsets.

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Once completed, the Sabarmati facility is expected to expand Western Railway’s capacity to undertake scheduled heavy maintenance of Vande Bharat trains. The project will allow more repair activities to be carried out within the Ahmedabad Division, potentially reducing the need to send trainsets elsewhere for the work covered by the new infrastructure.