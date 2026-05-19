If you are planning to travel between Surat and Uttar Pradesh but are worried about the long journey and travel options, then you can finally relax as Western Railway has started a special train between Udhna and Hasanpur Road Railway Station.

This new train service will help improve connectivity and make travel easier for passengers during the busy summer season. A large number of people travel during holidays, so this special train is expected to give relief to passengers and reduce crowds in regular trains. Check out the train timings and stoppages here before planning your journey.

Udhna-Hasanpur Special Train – All you need to know

The special weekly train between Udhna and Hasanpur will run under Train No. 09031. Similarly, the train in the return direction will operate under Train No. 09032. During its journey, the train will halt at several stations, improving connectivity between small towns and major cities along the route and making travel more convenient for passengers.

Days of Service

The service of this train will run on selected dates. The Udhna to Hasanpur train will operate on 24 May, 31 May, 7 June, and 14 June. In the return direction, the Hasanpur to Udhna train will run on 26 May, 2 June, 9 June, and 16 June.

Arrival and departure timing

The train from Udhna to Hasanpur will depart at 11:25 hours and reach its destination at 02:30 hours. In the opposite direction, the train will leave Hasanpur at 05:30 hours and arrive at 21:40 hours.

Key stops along the route

During its journey, the train will halt at several important stations including Sayan, Shoruch, Vadodara, Godhra, Dahod, Ratlam, Nagda, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Gangapur City, Bayana, Idgah, Tundla, Govindpuri, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, Buxar, Ara, Sanapur, Patliputra, Hajipur, Muzaffarpur, and Samastipur. These stops are expected to benefit passengers by improving direct connectivity between Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar.

Convenient boost for long-distance travellers

This special train service offers a comfortable and direct travel option for passengers during the summer season when most regular trains are crowded. It helps ease travel pressure by providing better availability and a more relaxed journey experience. The train also connects several important cities and smaller towns along the route, so passengers do not need to change trains multiple times.