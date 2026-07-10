Heavy rainfall, waterlogging and related operational issues in parts of Maharashtra have resulted in the cancellation, rescheduling and diversion of several train services, as per passenger advisories issued by Western Railway and its divisions.

Passengers planning to travel over the next few days are advised to check the latest train status through official railway platforms before commencing their journey.

List of cancelled trains

August Kranti Rajdhani cancelled on July 10

As per DRM Ratlam, continuous heavy showers and waterlogging in several parts of Maharashtra have affected railway operations. Due to non-availability of a rake, Train No. 12954 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Mumbai Central August Kranti Rajdhani Tejas Express, slated to depart from Hazrat Nizamuddin on July 10, 2026 will remain cancelled.

The division advised passengers to obtain the latest details on train timings, stoppages and other updates through the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) at enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or the RailOne app.

Four trains cancelled from July 10 to July 17

According to DRM Vadodara, the following trains will remain cancelled between July 10 and July 17, 2026:

Train No. Train 22943 Daund–Indore Superfast Express 22944 Indore–Daund Express 20495 Jodhpur–Hadapsar Superfast Express 20496 Hadapsar–Jodhpur Superfast Express

In a separate passenger advisory issued by DRM Ratlam stated that continuous heavy rainfall, waterlogging and a landslide in Maharashtra have impacted railway operations.

To streamline operational arrangements, Train No. 22943 Daund-Indore Superfast Express and Train No. 22944 Indore-Daund Express will continue to be cancelled during the above period.

Weekly special trains cancelled

According to DRM Mumbai Central, Northern Railway has cancelled one trip each of the following weekly special trains because of unavoidable circumstances:

Three trains rescheduled; here are the revised departure timings

Train No. Train Scheduled departure Revised departure 09708 Bandra Terminus (BDTS)–Jaipur (JP) 3:50 pm, July 9 9:30 pm, July 9 12979 Bandra Terminus (BDTS)–Jaipur (JP) 5:05 pm, July 9 6:20 am, July 10

DRM Mumbai Central has also mentioned revised departure timings for two Jaipur-bound trains. Passengers have been requested to plan their journeys accordingly. Western Railway also expressed regret for the inconvenience caused.

In a separate update, reposted by Western Railway, Train No. 10115 Bandra Terminus (BDTS)-Madgaon (MAO), scheduled to start its journey on July 10, has been rescheduled because of operational reasons.

-Scheduled departure: 6:50 am

-Revised departure: 8:50 pm

Okha-Tuticorin Vivek Express diverted

As per DRM Rajkot, Train No. 19568 Okha-Tuticorin Vivek Express, slated to start its journey on July 10, 2026 will operate on a diverted route because of operational reasons.

Instead of its regular route, the train will operate through:

Surat

Paldhi

Manmad Junction

Jalgaon Junction

Daund Junction

Solapur

Passengers travelling on the service have been advised to check the latest train status before commencing their journey and plan accordingly.

Passengers advised to check official railway platforms

Railway authorities have urged passengers to verify the latest train timings, halts, cancellations, diversions and rescheduled departures through the National Train Enquiry System (NTES), the RailOne app, or the official Indian Railways enquiry portal before travelling.

IMD forecasts more rain over western India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued rainfall across western India over the coming days, suggesting that weather-related disruptions could persist in some areas.

According to the IMD’s latest update, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is likely over Konkan and Goa from July 10 to July 15. The weather department has also forecast isolated to scattered rainfall over the Gujarat region, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Saurashtra and Kutch during the same period.

For July 10, the IMD has forecast isolated heavy rainfall over Madhya Maharashtra. The department had also predicted isolated very heavy rainfall over Madhya Maharashtra on July 9.

With more rainfall expected over parts of Maharashtra and neighbouring regions, passengers travelling over the next few days are advised to keep track of official railway and weather updates before commencing their journey.