A large number of passengers travel every day between Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, and trains on this route often run full due to heavy demand. To manage this rush and make travel easier for passengers, Indian Railways has now introduced special train services. It will also pass through the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and alleviate pressure along the busy route.

These include the Valsad–Velankanni Special and another special train from Velankanni to Dahanu Road in Maharashtra.

These special trains are expected to provide better travel options for passengers across major states including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu.

Special Train: Schedule and Timings

The special train between Valsad and Velankanni (Train No. 09030) will run on 3 July 2026 (Friday). The train will depart from Valsad at 18:25 hrs and will reach Velankanni on 5 July 2026 at 10:00 hrs.

The special train between Velankanni and Dahanu Road (Train No. 09029) will run on 6 July 2026 (Monday). The train will depart from Velankanni at 00:30 hrs and will arrive at Dahanu Road on 7 July 2026 at 10:30 hrs.

Halts and Composition

The special train between Valsad and Velankanni via Dahanu Road will stop at several important stations along the route. The halts include Dahanu Road, Palghar, Vasai Road, Panvel, Lonavala, Pune, Daund, Solapur, Kalaburagi, Wadi, Yadgir, Krishna, Raichur, Mantralayam Road, Adoni, Guntakal, Gooty, Tadipatri, Yerraguntia, Cuddapah, Razampeta, Renigunta, Katpadi, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Tirupadiripuliyur, Chidambaram, Mayiladuthurai, Thirunallaru, Karaikal, Nagore and Nagapattinam.

The train will consist of General Second Class coaches.

Ticket Booking and Travel Information

The booking for Train No. 09030 is open from today, 30 June 2026, at all PRS reservation counters and on the IRCTC website. You can book your tickets both offline and online.

For complete details regarding train timings, stoppages, and coach composition, you can visit the official Indian Railways enquiry website at www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.