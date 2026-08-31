Western Railway has extended the operation of four weekly special trains on the Mumbai–Kanpur Anwarganj and Mumbai–Katihar routes, with the services now set to run through November. The extension comes as rail traffic is expected to remain high during the festive season.

The special trains will continue to operate on selected days of the week, with different extended dates for the onward and return journeys. The services are being run on Special Fare.

The extended services include Train Nos. 09185/09186 between Mumbai Central and Kanpur Anwarganj and Train Nos. 09189/09190 between Mumbai Central and Katihar.

Here are the schedules and stoppages for these trains.

Mumbai Central–Kanpur Anwarganj Special: Schedule, Halts

The special train between Mumbai Central and Kanpur Anwarganj (Train No. 09185) will continue to operate weekly on Sundays. Its services have been extended up to November 29, 2026.

The return service, Train No. 09186, Kanpur Anwarganj–Mumbai Central Special, will run weekly on Mondays and has been extended up to November 30, 2026.

Halts and route

The Mumbai Central–Kanpur Anwarganj Special will halt at Mumbai Central, Borivali, Vapi, Valsad, Surat, Vadodara Junction, Ratlam Junction, Kota Junction, Gangapur City Junction, Bharatpur Junction, Mathura Junction, Mathura Cantt, Hathras City, Kasganj, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Bilhaur and Kanpur Anwarganj.

Mumbai Central–Katihar Special: Schedule, Halts

The special train between Mumbai Central and Katihar (Train No. 09189) will continue to run weekly on Sundays. The service has been extended up to November 14, 2026.

Its return service, Train No. 09190, Katihar–Mumbai Central Special, will operate weekly on Tuesdays and has been extended up to November 17, 2026.

Key stoppages along the route

The train will halt at Mumbai Central, Borivali, Vapi, Valsad, Surat, Bharuch Junction, Vadodara Junction, Ratlam Junction, Ujjain Junction, Sant Hirdaram Nagar Junction, Vidisha, Bina Junction, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi Junction, Kanpur Central, Lucknow Junction, Gonda Junction, Mankapur Junction, Basti, Khalilabad, Gorakhpur Junction, Deoria Sadar, Siwan Junction, Chhapra, Hajipur Junction, Barauni Junction, Begusarai, Khagaria Junction, Naugachia and Katihar Junction.