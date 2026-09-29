Western Railway has extended the operation of its Dadar-Bhusaval Weekly Special train to November 27, to meet additional passenger demand during the festive season.

At the same time, South Central Railway has extended the Jalna-Yelahanka-Jalna Special through October, while South Western Railway has extended a temporary change in the operation of KSR Bengaluru-Ashokapuram MEMU services until March 27, 2027.

Dadar-Bhusaval special extended till November 27

Train No. 09049 Dadar-Bhusaval Weekly Special and Train No. 09050 Bhusaval-Dadar Weekly Special will now continue to operate up to November 27.

Western Railway said the extended trips are aimed at helping passengers during the festive season and managing the expected increase in demand.

Bookings for the extended trips of Train No. 09049 will open on September 29 through passenger reservation centres and the IRCTC website. The services will operate as special trains on special fares.

Passengers can check the detailed timetable, stoppages and coach composition on the Indian Railways enquiry portal.

Jalna-Yelahanka special extended for Dussehra, Diwali rush

South Central Railway has also extended the Jalna-Yelahanka-Jalna Special in view of the upcoming Dussehra, Diwali and Chhat festivals.

Train No. 07601 Jalna-Yelahanka Special will operate every Sunday from October 4 to October 25, while Train No. 07602 Yelahanka-Jalna Special will run every Monday from October 5 to October 26.

The train will have 22 coaches, comprising two AC Two-Tier, four AC Three-Tier, 10 Sleeper Class and four General Second Class coaches. It will also include one brake, luggage and generator car and one Second Class-cum-luggage and brake van with a Divyangjan-friendly compartment.

Bengaluru-Ashokapuram MEMU short termination extended

Meanwhile, the temporary short termination and origination arrangement for Train Nos. 66551/66552 KSR Bengaluru-Ashokapuram-KSR Bengaluru MEMU has been extended until March 27, 2027 due to operational constraints.

Train No. 66551 KSR Bengaluru-Ashokapuram MEMU will terminate at Mysuru instead of Ashokapuram, while Train No. 66552 Ashokapuram-KSR Bengaluru MEMU will originate from Mysuru instead of Ashokapuram.

The temporary arrangement was earlier scheduled to remain in force only until September 26, 2026. It has now been extended by several months.

Passengers using the affected MEMU services between Bengaluru, Mysuru and Ashokapuram should take note of the revised originating and terminating stations while planning their journeys.