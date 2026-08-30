Western Railway has extended the operation of several special trains through November 2026, keeping additional services available on key long-distance routes during the upcoming months. The extension covers 24 train services interlinking destinations across Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and West Bengal.

Most of the extended services run weekly, whereas the Indore-Hazrat Nizamuddin pair operates twice a week. Depending on the train, the services will now continue until dates between November 17 and November 30, 2026.

Western Railway, in its official post on X, stated the trips were being extended to meet additional travel demand and for passengers’ convenience. The trains will continue to run as special trains on special fare.

For passengers planning their journeys, bookings for the extended trips of specified trains will commence on September 1, 2026, at Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters and through the IRCTC website.

Which special trains have been extended?

The extension covers services on 12 routes, including Bandra Terminus-Bhavnagar Terminus, Surat-Chhapra, Udhna-Malda Town, Ahmedabad-Mangaluru and Veraval-Haridwar.

Other connections include Gandhidham-Bhagalpur, Sabarmati-Haridwar, Pratapnagar-Lalkuan, Pratapnagar-Mau, Okha-Shakur Basti and Indore-Hazrat Nizamuddin.

Here is the complete list announced by Western Railway:

Train No. Route Frequency Extended up to 09207 Bandra Terminus-Bhavnagar Terminus Friday Nov 27 09208 Bhavnagar Terminus-Bandra Terminus Thursday Nov 26 09424 Ahmedabad-Mangaluru Friday Nov 27 09423 Mangaluru-Ahmedabad Saturday Nov 28 09065 Surat-Chhapra Tuesday Nov 17 09066 Chhapra-Surat Wednesday Nov 18 09033 Udhna-Malda Town Thursday Nov 26 09034 Malda Town-Udhna Sunday Nov 29 09257 Bhavnagar Terminus-Shakur Basti Friday Nov 27 09258 Shakur Basti-Bhavnagar Terminus Saturday Nov 28 09203 Veraval-Haridwar Tuesday Nov 24 09204 Haridwar-Veraval Wednesday Nov 25 09451 Gandhidham-Bhagalpur Friday Nov 27 09452 Bhagalpur-Gandhidham Monday Nov 30 09523 Okha-Shakur Basti Tuesday Nov 24 09524 Shakur Basti-Okha Wednesday Nov 25 09425 Sabarmati BG-Haridwar Monday Nov 23 09426 Haridwar-Sabarmati BG Tuesday Nov 24 09195 Pratapnagar-Mau Saturday Nov 28 09196 Mau-Pratapnagar Sunday Nov 29 09119 Pratapnagar-Lalkuan Sunday Nov 29 09120 Lalkuan-Pratapnagar Monday Nov 30 09309 Indore-Hazrat Nizamuddin Friday & Sunday Nov 27 09310 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Indore Monday & Saturday Nov 28

Booking open September 1: Check train numbers

Western Railway mentioned that the bookings for the extended trips of 12 originating services will start on September 1 at all PRS counters and through IRCTC.

Passengers have been asked to verify the latest train details before making reservations. Information on timings, coach composition and stoppages can be checked through the Indian Railway Enquiry.

Some trips cancelled due to railway works

There is another important update for passengers using the Surat-Chhapra and Ahmedabad-Mangaluru special trains. Western Railway has announced cancellation of certain trips because of yard remodelling at Agasod and ballastless track work at Virangana Lakshmibai station.

According to Western Railways, the affected dates are:

Train No. Route Cancelled dates 09065 Surat-Chhapra Oct 6, Oct 13, Nov 24 09066 Chhapra-Surat Oct 7, Oct 14, Nov 25 09424 Ahmedabad-Mangaluru Oct 24, Nov 1 09423 Mangaluru-Ahmedabad Oct 27, Nov 4

Passengers travelling on these services should check their train number and journey date before booking or heading to the station.