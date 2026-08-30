Western Railway has extended the operation of several special trains through November 2026, keeping additional services available on key long-distance routes during the upcoming months. The extension covers 24 train services interlinking destinations across Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and West Bengal.

Most of the extended services run weekly, whereas the Indore-Hazrat Nizamuddin pair operates twice a week. Depending on the train, the services will now continue until dates between November 17 and November 30, 2026.

Western Railway, in its official post on X, stated the trips were being extended to meet additional travel demand and for passengers’ convenience. The trains will continue to run as special trains on special fare.

For passengers planning their journeys, bookings for the extended trips of specified trains will commence on September 1, 2026, at Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters and through the IRCTC website.

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Which special trains have been extended?

The extension covers services on 12 routes, including Bandra Terminus-Bhavnagar Terminus, Surat-Chhapra, Udhna-Malda Town, Ahmedabad-Mangaluru and Veraval-Haridwar.

Other connections include Gandhidham-Bhagalpur, Sabarmati-Haridwar, Pratapnagar-Lalkuan, Pratapnagar-Mau, Okha-Shakur Basti and Indore-Hazrat Nizamuddin.

Here is the complete list announced by Western Railway:

Train No.RouteFrequencyExtended up to
09207Bandra Terminus-Bhavnagar TerminusFridayNov 27
09208Bhavnagar Terminus-Bandra TerminusThursdayNov 26
09424Ahmedabad-MangaluruFridayNov 27
09423Mangaluru-AhmedabadSaturdayNov 28
09065Surat-ChhapraTuesdayNov 17
09066Chhapra-SuratWednesdayNov 18
09033Udhna-Malda TownThursdayNov 26
09034Malda Town-UdhnaSundayNov 29
09257Bhavnagar Terminus-Shakur BastiFridayNov 27
09258Shakur Basti-Bhavnagar TerminusSaturdayNov 28
09203Veraval-HaridwarTuesdayNov 24
09204Haridwar-VeravalWednesdayNov 25
09451Gandhidham-BhagalpurFridayNov 27
09452Bhagalpur-GandhidhamMondayNov 30
09523Okha-Shakur BastiTuesdayNov 24
09524Shakur Basti-OkhaWednesdayNov 25
09425Sabarmati BG-HaridwarMondayNov 23
09426Haridwar-Sabarmati BGTuesdayNov 24
09195Pratapnagar-MauSaturdayNov 28
09196Mau-PratapnagarSundayNov 29
09119Pratapnagar-LalkuanSundayNov 29
09120Lalkuan-PratapnagarMondayNov 30
09309Indore-Hazrat NizamuddinFriday & SundayNov 27
09310Hazrat Nizamuddin-IndoreMonday & SaturdayNov 28

Booking open September 1: Check train numbers

Western Railway mentioned that the bookings for the extended trips of 12 originating services will start on September 1 at all PRS counters and through IRCTC.

Passengers have been asked to verify the latest train details before making reservations. Information on timings, coach composition and stoppages can be checked through the Indian Railway Enquiry.

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Some trips cancelled due to railway works

There is another important update for passengers using the Surat-Chhapra and Ahmedabad-Mangaluru special trains. Western Railway has announced cancellation of certain trips because of yard remodelling at Agasod and ballastless track work at Virangana Lakshmibai station.

According to Western Railways, the affected dates are:

Train No.RouteCancelled dates
09065Surat-ChhapraOct 6, Oct 13, Nov 24
09066Chhapra-SuratOct 7, Oct 14, Nov 25
09424Ahmedabad-MangaluruOct 24, Nov 1
09423Mangaluru-AhmedabadOct 27, Nov 4

Passengers travelling on these services should check their train number and journey date before booking or heading to the station.