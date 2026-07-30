Western Railway has extended the operation of 10 pairs of special trains connecting Mumbai, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh with destinations across north, east and south India to accommodate increased passenger demand, according to official press release.

The extended services cover routes linking Bhiwani, Kanpur Anwarganj, Mangaluru, Patna, Ayodhya Cantt., Malda Town, Bhagalpur and Hazrat Nizamuddin. The trains will continue operating until different dates in August 2026, depending on the route.

According to Western Railway, the trains will continue to run as Special Trains on Special Fare, offering additional travel options during the ongoing rush period.

Services extended on 10 major routes

Among the extended services, Train No. 09005/09006 Bandra Terminus–Bhiwani Special will now operate up to August 26/27, while Train No. 09001/09002 Mumbai Central–Bhiwani Special has been extended up to August 28/29.

The Mumbai Central–Kanpur Anwarganj Special (09185/09186) will continue until August 30/31, while the Ahmedabad–Mangaluru Special (09424/09423) has been extended up to August 28/29.

Western Railway has also extended the Ahmedabad–Patna Special (09447/09448) until August 5/7.

The Udhna–Ayodhya Cantt. Special services, operated as 09093/09094 and 09097/09098, will continue until August 28/29 and August 25/26, respectively.

Bookings open; trains to run on special fare

Other trains receiving extensions include the Udhna–Malda Town Special (09033/09034), which will operate until August 27/30, the Gandhidham–Bhagalpur Special (09451/09452) up to August 28/31, and the Indore–Hazrat Nizamuddin Special (09309/09310) up to August 30/31.

Bookings for the extended trips are already open through PRS reservation counters as well as the IRCTC website.

Western Railway said all the services will continue to operate as Special Trains on Special Fare. Passengers can check detailed schedules, halts and coach composition through the Railway enquiry portal before planning their journey.