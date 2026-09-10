Passengers travelling on some Western Railway routes on September 10, 2026 should check their train details before starting their journey. Several services will be impacted due to infrastructure work at Bardoli and Timbarva stations, as per the official advisory released by Western Railway on X.

The changes cover 10 train services with train journeys commencing on September 10 and include delays, short termination, short origination and regulation. While seven trains are slated to be delayed by 45 minutes, another service will be regulated by 50 minutes. Two MEMU services will also remain cancelled over part of their respective routes.

In a post on X, Western Railway advised passengers to “take note of the changes and plan their journey accordingly.”

Western Railway train list: Which services are impacted?

Train No. Train name/route Impact on September 10 19426 Nandurbar–Borivali Express Regulated by 50 minutes 69178 Nandurbar–Udhna MEMU Short-terminated at Madhi; cancelled between Madhi and Udhna 69169 Surat–Nandurbar MEMU Short-originated from Madhi; cancelled between Surat and Madhi 19045 Surat–Thawe Tapti Ganga Express Delayed by 45 minutes 20925 Surat–Amravati Superfast Express Delayed by 45 minutes 19105 Udhna–Bhusaval Express Delayed by 45 minutes 04155 Subedarganj–Udhna Special Delayed by 45 minutes 12656 Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran–Ahmedabad Special Delayed by 45 minutes 22948 Bhagalpur–Surat Express Delayed by 45 minutes 15067 Gorakhpur–Bandra Terminus Express Delayed by 45 minutes

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Two MEMU trains partially cancelled

Passengers travelling on the Nandurbar-Udhna and Surat-Nandurbar MEMU services should particularly note the route changes.

Train No. 69178 Nandurbar-Udhna MEMU, whose journey commences on September 10, will be short-terminated at Madhi Station. As a result, the train will remain cancelled between Madhi and Udhna stations.

Train No. 69169 Surat-Nandurbar MEMU will be short-originated from Madhi station. The service will be therefore remained cancelled between Surat and Madhi stations.

These are partial cancellations rather than complete cancellations of the two services, which is crucial for passengers planning to travel on the unaffected portions of the routes.

Seven trains to be delayed by 45 minutes

Seven of the listed services will be delayed by 45 minutes. These Trains Nos are: 19045, 19105, 15067, 12656, 04155, 20925 and 22948.

The affected services include the Surat-Thawe Tapti Ganga Express, Udhna-Bhusaval Express, Surat-Amravati Superfast Express, Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. MG Ramachandran-Ahmedabad Special, Subedarganj-Udhna Special, Bhagalpur-Surat Express and Gorakhpur-Bandra Terminus Express.

Separately, Train No. 19426 Nandurbar-Borivali Express will be regulated by 50 minutes.

What should passengers do?

Western Railway has asked passengers to plan their journeys accordingly in view of the infrastructure work. It has also advised travellers to check detailed train information and updates before travelling.

The changes announced in the advisory are related specifically to the infrastructure work at Bardoli and Timbarva stations on September 10. Passengers booked on any of the above mentioned services should therefore take note of the applicable delay or route curtailment while planning their journey.